How I write: Children's author Bill Nagelkerke

Author Bill Nagelkerke’s short stories, poems, plays and articles have been published for over four decades.

Bill Nagelkerke is a children’s author and translator, and former children’s librarian, living in Ōtautahi/Christchurch. His short stories, poems, plays and articles have been published over four decades in the School Journal and its Australian equivalent, the NSW School Magazine, as well as appearing in nearly 30 local and overseas anthologies. His latest story The Ghost House is set in the Christchurch red zone.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

It’s usually the most recent one I’ve read, therefore that has to be Katya Balen’s “The light in everything” - even though I’m not sure it’s better than her marvellous ‘October, October.'

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

No writer in particular. I just scan my bookshelves and inspiration stares back at me. Mind you, doing that can sometimes cause writer’s block.

READ MORE:

* What Maria Samuela is reading

* How I write: Children's book author Anna Kenna

* How I write: Chris Szekely



Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

Geraldine McCaughrean’s A Little Lower than the Angels, many years ago. The friend I gave it to didn’t especially like it.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

Philip Reeve’s Mortal Engines. He’s such an inventive writer and so supple with language. I also dip into his Railhead series now and again. Brilliant science fiction.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

All of the above mentioned plus countless others.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

The short stories of Ray Bradbury have always stayed with me. I first came across a couple of anthologies in my school library with the unprepossessing tiles of ‘R is for Rocket' and ’S is for Space’. But I thought the content was brilliant.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

I went straight back to the start of Kate de Goldi’s Eddy, Eddy to find out how on earth I could have missed seeing what, at the end of the story, seemed so obvious. I do that with detective novels as well.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

I think character wins out by a whisker. I like books where I want to know what happens to the characters afterwards. I don't like not knowing though.

What's your writing routine?

Mornings are best for me but sometimes, especially when deadlines loom, I go all day. Translations often have a tight timeframe.

And where do you write?

In my little upstairs ‘library’.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

Too many to mention but, if pushed, I haven’t read nearly enough of Charles Dickens.