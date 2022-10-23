So you want to write the great Kiwi novel? Go for it, if you like rejection but not money

Law partner Les Allen has written a novel, which he can't get published, or into bookshops - just like many other writers.

American literary juggernaut John Grisham and Kiwi author Les Allen: carbon copy wordsmiths, both lawyers who turned their legal skills into thrillers set in rustic rural landscapes, now writing away in their mid-60s.

But their differences, they can be counted in millions, both in dollars, and in the lines of frustration on the face of Allen, a commercial law partner in Auckland with Gaze Burt.

While Grisham rakes it in from Charlottesville in the US, Allen can’t find space in local bookshops for his thriller If That’s What It Takes, with its All Blacks, 4 Square logos, rusty utes, No. 8 wire entrepreneurs and devious back-stabbing bastards.

Nor could he find a local publisher (he self-published in July), despite a positive RNZ review by Lynn Freeman and three media interviews. He mails out copies sold on his website, and hawks the e-book on Amazon.

“My book can’t be bought in a bookshop near you as some bookshops are too busy selling paranormal romance teen vampire fiction, a genre I will need to move into if I can’t sell enough legal thrillers,” a frustrated Allen says.

“My sales have been pretty good for New Zealand self-published fiction by an unknown author, but the number of paperback sales would probably have been far higher if bookshops had stocked it.”

And that’s the story for budding novelists, here and across the globe. For every Grisham there are many Allens, chasing a dream bookmarked with bleak wake-up calls, and scant reward.

There are many reasons, but at the core in New Zealand is a small local market of which novel readers are a subset, so publishers and booksellers alike tend to be commercially cautious.

Very few New Zealand-based authors would earn above our average income ($56,000), towering literary figure Dame Fiona Kidman tells Stuff.

“A lot depends on movie rights and international markets. I have a modest international market and that has made a difference to me.”

KEVIN STENT Author Dame Fiona Kidman at home in Wellington: more could be done to help.

More could be done to help, she agrees. Prime Minister Norman Kirk led the way in 1973, introducing the first Public Lending Right in the English-speaking world, to compensate authors for the free use of their books in public libraries.

“The current government increased the pool in its last term in office, but It's still very modest,” she says. Children's authors are not compensated for their books going to school libraries, nor does the pool cover e-books available for library lending.

“There was very heavy use of them during the pandemic, I've been told,” Kidman says.

So budding novelist, don’t give up your day job; even Nicky Pellegrino has so far been unable to do that, and she’s cited as an industry success story by several, among them novelist and Auckland University associate professor Paula Morris (Ngāti Wai).

“If you're a commercial novelist rather than a literary one, like (say) Nicky Pellegrino, you have no difficulty in publishing here,” Morris says.

“There's room for more fiction publishing in NZ, but the numbers are small because of our population. The business model is terrible. Sometimes I think we have more people writing novels here than reading and buying them.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Novelist Paula Morris is a lecturer at Auckland University: “The business model is terrible.”

Kiwi writers are not alone, she says.

“There's a reason in the US why so many big-name novelists are associated with a university in some way, even if it's just teaching one semester a year,” Morris says.

“They need a regular income, and to pay for their health insurance. Publishing a literary novel once every 5 or 10 years, even if it's acclaimed, will not make enough guaranteed income year in and year out to support you.

“In NZ, even commercial writers need overseas sales (for example, genre e-books sold via Amazon) to get the big numbers and a regular income.”

While most New Zealand fiction would be lucky to top 2000 sales, there are exceptions. Michelle Hurley of publishers Allen and Unwin cites novels such as The Vintner’s Luck (Elizabeth Knox), The Luminaries (Eleanor Catton) and Jenny Pattrick’s The Denniston Rose,

STUFF Airini Beautrais won the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction at the 2021 New Zealand Book Awards for Bug Week.

“Just because you want to be a published author doesn't mean that you will be unfortunately,” Hurley says. “There are many, many, many people who want to write a novel, so it's a very high bar to be published. It's almost akin to wanting to be a professional athlete.

“There are so many people who want to be professional athletes or professional writers, that not everybody can succeed.

“New Zealand non-fiction generally sells more strongly than New Zealand fiction. That's not to say there's no successful New Zealand novels, there are, and their prevalence seems to be increasing.”

Tilly Lloyd, co-owner of Unity Books Wellington, and a vigorous supporter of local writers, says New Zealand-published work made up 25.4% of total book sales over the past 12 months, self-published books included.

Just inside the Unity front doors are two laden NZ-dedicated tables.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Unity Books manager/co-owner Tilly Lloyd.

“It all looks bloody beautiful,” she says.

“Grisham is a brand, like (the Toyota) Hilux”, she says. “We doubt many writers are earning the average wage from their writing. Getting grants these days is a competitive sport.”

And yet, she has no fears that the written voice of Aotearoa could be lost, along with Hurley and Morris she sees positive signs.

Fiction authors such as Noel Hilliard, Witi Ihimaera, Patricia Grace, Keri Hulme and Alan Duff – and Huia Publishing - had built platforms for Māori voices and the next generations.

“Our Buyer of NZ books, Marion Castree, says the new Mansfield has to be Airini Beautrais, author of Bug Week,” Lloyd says.

But New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) chief executive Jenny Nagle sounds even more frustrated than Allen, she wants a quota for New Zealand book reviews under akin to that in Australia, where 45% of all novels sold are by Aussie authors. In New Zealand, it’s 6%.

Getty Images American John Grisham is doing quite well as a novelist.

She took that battle to Parliament this month, in her submission on the RNZ-TVNZ merger. If local authors are not given air or TV time, their books won’t sell, she says.

“We don't get like for like, and we don't get treated as the same kind of taonga as music and screen, inexplicably when writing actually writing underpins both those other mediums,” she says.

”The overarching thing is because we don't have a local quota for New Zealand work, we still suffer from the terrible colonial cringe that if it's written in the Northern Hemisphere, it must be better.

“We have the Film Commission pouring hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars into script development. There are very few that are turning to books, to adapt those stories. There's a treasure trove of local stories ready to be adapted. We're not doing that at all.

“There is a problem with the amount of shelf space that is given to New Zealand books, and there's a problem with the amount of media given to New Zealand books. TV always broadcasts the music awards and the screen awards, for the (literary) Ockham Awards they are nowhere to be seen.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jenny Nagle: We don't get treated as the same kind of taonga as music and screen.

Nagle fires up when valuable book reviewing slots go to the likes of Stephen King and “Bloody John Grisham”, rather than a local author.

“You don't need to read a review to know that you're going to want to read the new John Grisham when it comes. They're all the same. So that really, really annoys me.”

Reviews lead to sales, provided the book is available; if it is not interest dissipates.

“Don’t any promotion or any interviews until the book is out there I say to people, otherwise it's a waste of time,” Nagle says.

Other mistakes self-published authors make is arriving clutching their novel, at a time when booksellers have customers lined up at the counter, plus poor quality production, or poor editing. None of those failings was the case with If That’s What It Takes.

“We do really impress upon people that they need to get the manuscript properly edited, and assessed, and that the production values have to be top quality.”

Now back to Hurley at Allen & Unwin, who says it is moving into commercial fiction, with a couple of novels to out in 2023 – one written by the winner of the Allen and Unwin Commercial Fiction Prize.

“We'll be really keeping a close eye on how they do, and how the market responds,” she says. The prize for budding authors has now reopened at allenandunwin.co.nz.

So where does that leave Allen? Well, with a stack of books, a stack of positive reviews, close to blowing his own stack, and working on a prequel.

That’s what it takes, it seems.