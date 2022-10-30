'It’s a real commitment to self-publish and you have to be prepared to carry all the financial risk'

Mark Sommerset is the author of the extremely popular Baa Baa Smart Sheep series – illustrated by Rowan Sommerset - of which the first two books have sold 100,000 copies in New Zealand alone. After self-publishing those books, 10 years later Sommerset has a new children’s book: Bedtime Blast-off! (Dreamboat Books, RRP $29.99.)

It's been nearly 10 years since you last published - what happened during the hiatus and what's brought you back?

In some ways I’ve never really been gone. It’s just that I stopped writing new material after the publication of I Love Lemonade. Being self-published, the success of Baa Baa Smart Sheep and Two Little Bugs demanded a lot more of me in the way of promotion and running the publishing side of things and my writing suffered.

I thought it was just a phase and that my creative flow would return, so I focussed more on the existing material with trips to book fairs in Frankfurt, Taiwan and Bologna to sell international rights and visits to Australia and Japan.

It was worth the effort with Baa Baa and Lemonade now published in 16 countries across 13 languages, but suddenly it was close to eight years since I wrote my last book! It finally dawned on me I needed to change my approach to life as a whole, and for a large part of the past three years I have lived and travelled overseas, not least to reignite my creativity. Bedtime Blast-off! is largely thanks to that decision, as is the poetry, music and several other book ideas I am now working on.

Tell us a bit about self-publishing.

It is a very personal choice I think whether you DIY or entrust your work to an established publisher. I desired the creative freedom to publish what I wanted how I wanted it. I also wished to make writing my full time career and it seemed very few authors managed to achieve that via the traditional routes.

I was fortunate in that I had a very talented illustrator and designer in Rowan, who also shared the dream of creating picture books, so that gave me the confidence to give it a go. Our second title, Cork and the Bottle (the sequel to Cork on the Ocean) was published by Random House and that was a nice experience. They handled all the production, marketing, distribution, rights etc, leaving me freer to focus on creating new work.

When it came to Baa Baa Smart Sheep though, they weren’t so sure about it, so we came back to the self-publishing model. I would say the biggest question to answer is how much time do you have? It’s a real commitment to self-publish and you have to be prepared to carry all the financial risk of publication.

The Baa Baa Smart Sheep series pull very impressive children's book numbers - what do you put its popularity down to?

I think kids and adults alike really relate to the antics of Little Baa Baa and Quirky Turkey. They are kind of zany and there is a lot of mischief as each tries to outsmart the other. The humour is off the hook (as one 8-year-old student once told me) and, as the dialogue is written almost entirely in the first person, they are really fun to share and read aloud.

As far as success goes, really I’m just happy the books have entertained and bought so much joy to readers all around the world - while providing enough income to keep me from a second job.