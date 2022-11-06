What I'm Reading: Christine Young

Christine Young is the chair of Storylines Children’s Literature Trust Te Whare Waituhi Tamariki o Aotearoa, which this weekend will hold the Storylines Betty Gilderdale Award and Notable Books Awards presentations.

The pile of books on my bedside table is a promise of words to savour, worlds to enter. It’s an ever-revolving pile, mostly fiction as that’s my natural reading-for-pleasure habitat, and it has provided a rich store of experiences, and facility with language that leaves me in awe of the writers’ skills.

Grand, by Noelle McCarthy, is a heart-warming/heart-rending reveal of Noelle’s relationship with her Mammy, and their shared – and different – experiences of alcoholism.

A memoir of a very different sort was The Bookseller at the end of the World by Ruth Shaw – what a read, with the story of her extraordinarily adventurous life interspersed with snippets about her quirky bookstores.

Rosetta Allan’s Crazy Love is novel rather than memoir, but firmly grounded in her own experiences. It captured me with its tone and pace, its diverse cast of characters, and the highs and lows of the narrator’s life and loves. Rosetta is a superbly talented writer; each of her books so different in style and content, but each alive with the power of her language and depth of story.

I’ve only half read Whiti Hereaka’s deservedly award-winning Kurangaituku: a richly textured re-telling of Hatupatu and the birdwoman of Māori lore. The language is spare yet rich with allegory, sensual, evocative, and delving deep into the imagined psyche of Kurangaituku. I am about to flip the book to read the second and (I am sure) equally engrossing second half.

Eddy, Eddy by Kate De Goldi and Quiet in her Bones by Nalini Singh​ also stand out, along with books for young relatives: Carol Garden’s Kidnap at Mystery Island​, Coast Watcher by David Hill​, and any of Eileen Merriman’s books (favourites of my eldest grandchildren), all deserving their status as Storylines 2022 Notable Book Award winners. I’ll be using these Storylines award lists as guides to more Christmas gift buying.