Me and Erebus: Journalist's link to deadly flight detailed in new book

China is building its fifth Antarctic research station in New Zealand's territorial claim on the Antarctic, and some question China’s real motives for expanding its presence on the frozen continent.

In his new book, Home Is An Island: A Writer's Tribute to the Islands of Aotearoa New Zealand, former journalist and photographer Neville Peat recounts his time working in unusual places – and in this extract details a unique experience in Antarctica.

The big ice

There’s no getting away from the surname Ross when you look at a map of Antarctica. The Ross in question is the nineteenth-century Royal Navy captain and explorer James Clark Ross, a veteran of Arctic and North Pole ice and snow, who led a British voyage into the polar-opposite region in January 1841. He charted the Ross Sea coastline, naming dozens of landmarks, including the volcanoes of Erebus and Terror.

These were the names of the two wooden sailing ships under his command. Fortuitously, snow-white Erebus was erupting as the expedition passed by, ‘emitting flame and smoke in great profusion’. Ross measured its height with remarkable accuracy: 12,367 feet (he was just 80 feet short); however, his chart suggests Ross Island is part of the mainland, which is incorrect. But who would argue the toss when in reality the island is linked to the continent by a giant floating ice shelf?

Supplied The icebreaker USS Glacier leads the NZ ship Endeavour through sea ice in McMurdo Sound, 1957. Supplied by Antarctica, NZ.

The Ross Ice Shelf is the world’s largest lump of floating ice. It’s the size of Texas, bigger than France and up to 1000 metres thick. Fed by numerous glaciers, it slowly pushes north till the outer bits break off as icebergs. Little wonder Antarctica was the last of the world’s seven continents to be explored – the big ice is the coldest, windiest, highest, driest, most-remote continent and the least hospitable to humans, to most life forms in fact.

Two thousand years ago, Greek philosophers thought there had to be a vast landmass somewhere in the southern hemisphere to balance the northern continents and keep Earth upright. This mythical land was the basis of the longest guessing game in global exploration history.

From the seventeenth century, European expeditions, including Abel Tasman’s, probed south for it. All they had was a name: Terra Australis Incognita, Unknown South Land. Captain James Cook, in 1773, put paid to the conjecture, crossing the Antarctic Circle and, in the midst of icebergs, declaring any land lying further south to be of no benefit to humankind.

Supplied The Ross Dependency Sector. Supplied by Antarctica NZ.

In early October 1975, I swapped a warm spring day in Christchurch for an assignment as information officer/photographer for the New Zealand Antarctic Research Programme (NZARP). It was no scenic flight, Christchurch to McMurdo Sound, no tray tables or in-flight service.

We each collected a brown bag of sandwiches, muesli bar and soft drink at the terminal, and the unallocated seating was shoulder to shoulder in the cavernous metallic belly of a United States Air ForceC-141 Star lifter, powered by four jet engines.

There were precious few windows, all of them so tiny you wondered what role they served, while the rear cargo bay was filled with assorted machinery and pallets for forklift offloading, all bound for America’s main Antarctic base.

The flight took five hours, and after four, passing the point of no return with the mountains of Victoria Land, which Ross named, unfurling below us, we prepared for the lowering of the aircraft’s interior temperature in preparation for disembarking.

This meant donning our bulky down jackets, balaclava and gloves. Soon, the droopy-winged, 65-tonne plane bumped onto sea ice and pulled up in a cloud of swirling snow. This was no ice shelf hundreds of metres thick. The water of McMurdo Sound was just 2 metres below the wheels.

In three months, the sea ice here might break up and disappear north, and then only ski-equipped aircraft, notably propeller-engined C-130 Hercules, would use the alternative airstrip of compacted snow on the nearby Ross Ice Shelf.

Sunlight poured into the aircraft as the door opened and we filed out, carefully negotiating the steps in our insulated mukluks. The polar cold felt like a slap on the face, and the air was festooned with glittering crystals, the result of sunshine bouncing off suspended water vapour, which seemed counter-intuitive because it never rains here in this cold, white desert. In such a treeless landscape with few defining objects, scale becomes confusing.

Neville Peat The tip of Hut Point Peninsula in January 2007, with Scott Base in the foreground and McMurdo Station partly obscured 3 kilometres away, at the foot of Observation Hill. Ice pressure ridges lie off Scott Base. Published in Neville Peat's new book Home is an Island.

Mt Erebus, Ross Island’s hulking centrepiece, seemed more like a rounded white hill than a towering mountain higher than Aoraki/Mt Cook – 40 kilometres away, its lava-laden, smoking summit was an anomaly in a region of extreme cold. Now, climbing into fat-tyred US military personnel carriers, their heaters roaring warmth, we headed for McMurdo Station, passing hauled-out, floppy Weddell seals and vehicles that had already begun moving cargo ashore.

It was a smooth ride till a bump that marked the sea ice’s unsure grip on land – the tide crack ice bridge in Winter Quarters Bay. From there the road angled up through the middle of McMurdo Station, which supported not only a science programme in this region but also operations at two other American bases, South Pole and Siple, the latter located on the opposite side of Antarctica.

Built in the 1950s to support American exploration and science projects, ‘MacTown’ looked like a hard-bitten construction village of colourless dormitory blocks and miscellaneous service buildings connected by a grid of powerlines and pipes.

The town’s administration HQ was a wooden chalet, flying the flags of 19 Antarctic Treaty nations. Standing out from the impersonal, prefabricated feel of the place was a small church and spire, appropriately named the Chapel of the Snows, painted bright yellow. In 1975, there were no children or pets here and few women, but plenty of bearded men – up to 900 of them in summer, 100 in winter.

Neville Peat Scott’s Discovery hut, McMurdo Sound, with the American icebreakers Glacier and Burton Island moored against sea ice, 1975. Taken by Neville Peat and published in his book, Home is an Island.

Approaching the tide crack, our driver had pointed out an icon of heroic-age polar history, the 75-year-old wooden hut of Scott’s expedition at Hut Point. Based on an Australian Outback bungalow design, its wrap-around verandah was not the wisest of designs. It never operated as a homely shore base for Scott’s men, being too hard to heat, but it did get used for plays and concerts, and as a cold store for expeditions.

MacTown, we heard, was also big on entertainment, with its own television and radio stations, a cinema, bowling alley, gymnasium and a choice of bars, dimly lit and heated to 25 degrees Celsius for t-shirt attire. Baseball caps abounded. More than any other Antarctic nation, the United States had gone to great lengths to transport its lifestyle to the frozen continent.

A backdrop for McMurdo Station is Observation Hill, a volcanic dome with a wooden cross at the summit, commemorating the tragic loss of Scott and his companions, who died walking home from the South Pole in 1912, having been caught in autumnal blizards on the ice shelf.

My role, based in the post office and communications hut midway along the line of green boxes, was mainly to write stories and feature articles to be distributed across New Zealand print media and illustrate them with black-and-white photo-graphs, processed at the base. It was going to introduce me to a plethora of projects across the McMurdo Sound region, arguably the most enticing and diverse part of the continent for anyone researching polar earth and life sciences. Landforms vary from a mountain with a fiery core to a region of ice-free valleys, the Dry Valleys, which offer earth scientists a unique window on the origins of Antarctica.

Neville Peat Hut Point Peninsula with Mt Erebus promiment and Mt Terror to the right. From Neville Peat's book Home Is An Island.

The darkest day

Ross Island’s skyline is dominated by the active volcano of Erebus and its smaller companion, Mt Terror. Admiral James Clark Ross could never have imagined how Erebus, the primordial divinity of darkness in Greek theogony, would one day become the setting for New Zealand’s worst peacetime disaster.

On 28 November 1979, an Air New Zealand jet airliner carrying 237 passengers and 20 crew crashed on the lower slopes of Mt Erebus in the course of a sightseeing flight to Antarctica. When the first flight went over in January 1977, the DC-10 maintained an altitude of 16,000 feet/4880 metres as was required when Mt Erebus was in cloud.

To help the passengers see where we were on the ground at Scott Base that day, we signalled the plane by heliograph – it was a clear day south of the mountain– and received a confirming radio message from the plane. Air New Zealand had prescribed a minimum altitude of 6000 feet/830 metres for its aircraft operating in the airspace south of Erebus in the vicinity of Ross Island – airspace that was managed by the United States military air-traffic controllers.

Returning home after my summer assignment, I was invited by Air New Zealand public affairs staff to write the words for an in-flight audio about the McMurdo Sound region for future polar flights. In addition to paying me for the script, the airline offered a seat, and so on 7 November 1978, I was on the world’s longest domestic flight at the time (8630 kilometres, 11 hours non-stop) to the last-discovered continent.

Passenger numbers were reduced on these flights so that everyone could have a window for views of the big ice. I’ve never flown with air travellers so energised and engrossed. It was as if we were on a mission. Towards noon, flight attendants offered ‘Erebus cocktails’ with small chunks of meringue floating in wide-mouth champagne coupes. We’d already had fine views of the Transantarctic Mountains, curving glaciers and Ross Sea pack ice and had heard occasional recorded commentary from Peter Mulgrew, a long-timefriend and mountaineering companion of Sir Edmund Hillary and a member of the 1957–58 Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

Supplied Journalist, author and photographer Neville Peat at Otago.

When the captain announced he would reduce power soon for a descent by way of two loops, a figure-eight manoeuvre, north of McMurdo Sound and Ross Island, the mood in the cabin went from cruisy to excitable. Video and still cameras were readied, as the clear air ensured views of cloudless Ross Island and the mainland coast from both sides of the plane.

I joined an Auckland grandmother at one window, whose first husband had actually been a crew member of Scott’s vessel Terra Nova, in 1910–13. Passing Cape Bird, with Ross Island on our left, we soon rounded Shackleton’s Cape Royds base and Scott’s Terra Nova hut at Cape Evans, both huts not easy to distinguish from their scoria volcanic-rock locations.

Still descending, we flew across the long arm of Hut Point Peninsula to its eastern side, where the Ross Ice Shelf piles up. Castle Rock, a Scott name describing its dark blockish shape, is the dominant feature in the lower half of the peninsula. I could tell we were flying well below the 6000-feet limit because Castle Rock is around 1500 feet above sea level.

Next highlights: Pram Point, Scott Base and McMurdo Station. You had to be on a fast shutter-speed because the doglines and base buildings were in view one moment, gone the next. The sightseeing at the southernmost point of our long flight was shortlived. We’d only just zoomed past the two bases and were still processing the aerial experience of them when the DC-10 began climbing steeply out of McMurdo Sound, heading west for the Dry Valleys.

This region of the Antarctic mainland is ice-free and pretty much snow-free too, with ice-capped lakes and hanging glaciers adorning the barren terrain. Then we set a course for Christchurch, the passengers clearly delighted with what the flight produced for their $323 ticket.

Next summer, on 28 November 1979, when flight TE901 took off for McMurdo Sound, the pilots, indeed most of the flight-deck personnel, were new to the experience. By now, the flight path was a given. The pilots trusted the pre-programmed computer navigation system. Little did they know, however, that for this flight the coordinates were incorrect through human error, placing the aircraft 45 kilometres east of where it ought to have been for flying down McMurdo Sound.

By 12.30 p.m. that day, the DC-10 was 70 kilometres north of McMurdo Station and commencing a descent, through two loops, into what the pilots thought was 60-kilometre-wide McMurdo Sound. They had just passed Beaufort Island, which, despite patches of cloud and fog and general haziness, was visible (at least one recovered camera held images of it) – but Beaufort, a landmark island 6 kilometres long and 770 metres high, should have been on the left side of the plane as it was heading south, not the right side!

The flight-path computer error put the plane into Lewis Bay on the northern coast of Ross Island, and so instead of being over the open water and sea ice, it was on a collision course with Mt Erebus – in whiteout conditions. At 12.45 pm, the aircraft’s ground-proximity alarm sounded in the cockpit: ‘Pull up, pull up!’ Six seconds later, communications on the cockpit voice recorder stopped.

No one survived. The wreckage on the lower slopes of Erebus was spread across hundreds of metres. It would be described as not only one of the world’s worst air disasters but also the loneliest.

Extracted from Home Is An Island: A Writer's Tribute to the Islands of Aotearoa New Zealand by Neville Peat, $39.99 RRP (Potton & Burton).