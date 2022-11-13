Important reading and writing questions for Bill Nagelkerke

Bill Nagelkerke’s new book The Ghost House encompasses the pandemic and the Christchurch quakes.

Short story writer, poet and author Bill Nagelkerke has written a new book for middle fiction readers, The Ghost House (The Cuba Press, RRP $25), about a young cricket enthusiast whose family moves into a house in Christchurch’s Red Zone during Covid times. It’s illustrated by Theo Macdonald.

Where does your fascination with ghost stories come from?

As a child/teenage reader I always loved fantasy, sic-fi and ghost stories: work by writers such as Ray Bradbury​ and H.H.Munro (Saki)​. Narratives that skewed the world a little. Ghosts stories are a wonderful and meaningful metaphor for writing / righting the past in a contemporary context.

Some writers say they don't feel ready to write about the pandemic yet, others have already written about it! Why did you decide to incorporate this period into your work?

The first version of The Ghost House was written shortly before the pandemic struck. David, the main character in the story, is recovering from a serious illness and is still at some risk so when, during the editing process, Mary McCallum of The Cuba Press suggested that we make mention of the pandemic in the story as well as incorporate the use of masks, just in a low-key way, her suggestion made perfect sense.

Supplied The Ghost House by Bill Nagelkerke, illustrated by Theo Macdonald.

How did Christchurch's Red Zone inspire your work?

I lived there for 20 years, long before the earthquakes, so it holds many memories for me. David initially observes that the Residential Red Zone is ‘seemingly empty, unencumbered’ but he soon learns that it’s plangent with the cries of ghosts - that ‘people no different from him . . . had once lived right here, and that some of the stuff they’d used was still here, small reminders of the way things used to be, but somehow different and richly strange.'

What are you reading right now?

I’m about to start reading A snake falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger​, a Lipan Apache speculative writer. Her first novel Elatsoe was just amazing. Something completely different.