How I write: Tim Tipene

Tim Tipene was adopted into the Waitai-Tipene whanau as a toddler. His immediate family were abusive and violent and his childhood was tough, but since 1994 Tipene has been changing lives through his acclaimed Warrior Kids programme, award-winning books and inspirational talks. Tipene has appeared on television and radio, and in various magazines and newspapers.

He recently launched a new children’s series, Pipi and Pou, with the first two titles - Pipi and Pou and the River Monster and Pipi and Pou and the Raging Mountain. The books have been illustrated by Wellington-based Isobel Te Aho-White whose creative work has featured in many of the top children's books this year.

What did you enjoy the most writing this book?

The stories of Pipi and Pou were fun and light to write, like a breath of fresh air, especially following the publication of my life story, White Moko, which was very serious in dealing with and overcoming family violence and abuse. With my story having been told I was finally able to relax and enjoy story telling.

supplied Tim Tipene's latest children's series includes Pipi and Pou and the River Monster and Pipi and Pou and the Raging Mountain.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

Where the Wild Things Are

Can you share a piece of good advice you've received about writing?

Write every day, even if it is just 200 words.

What advice do you give to writers starting out?

I was first published in 1996 with The Wooden Fish in a school journal. It was republished as a picture book by Reed Publishing in 1999. TWF was the first ever manuscript that I sent to publishers and it was picked up. If it hadn’t been selected I wouldn’t have tried again. Failure was something that I already knew all too well.

I have managed to pursue my life’s passion for writing. My career has been a long road, with a lot of work and minimal success. I continue to be published and there have been awards for my work which I am thankful for, however writing has not alleviated my hardship as yet.

Those starting out should know that it is a hard slog. While there are a few that appear to enjoy relatively quick success, I myself have struggled.

What kind of books do you like to read for enjoyment?

When there is space and time I enjoy a graphic novel.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

I revisit quotes that empower me and keep me going, because often it is a struggle.