What I'm Reading: Elizabeth Smither

Elizabeth Smither is a poet and a novelist. Her most recent book is called My American Chair published by Auckland University Press. Smither has written six novels, six collections of short stories and eighteen poetry collections. She has twice won the major award for New Zealand poetry and was the 2001–2003 Te Mata Poet Laureate.

If you think Parisian waiters are rude you’ll love A Waiter in Paris; Adventures in the Dark Heart of the City by Edward Chisholm. Taking his cue from George Orwell’s 1933 Down and Out in Paris and London, Edward aspires to be a waiter but spends most of his time as a ‘runner’, ferrying dishes from the hell-like basement kitchen, eating bits of croissant off returned plates, chain-smoking when he can snatch a break, and sometimes sneaking into the bathroom of a posh hotel and sleeping for half an hour on a pile of newspapers.

He speaks about as much French as I do, is nicknamed ‘l’Anglais’, but eventually manages to keep his tips and reach his goal. This amazing book is the result. Many Different Kinds of Love; a Story of Life, Death and the NHS by brilliant children’s writer Michael Rosen chronicles his long stay in hospital: 47 days in a Covid coma, followed by a slow recovery.

The NHS nurses give him a patient diary in which they write encouraging notes. “I get to realise that as I lay there unconscious a nurse sat by my bed all night, talking to me, telling me things, cleaning me, trying to wake me up out of the coma, and then when the long night was over they wrote me a letter.”

“It was so nice to hear that today you had your tracheostomy removed… Best wishes, Louise.”.

I am working my way, one lecture a day, through A Vertical Art: Oxford lectures by Simon Armitage, the current British poet laureate, given during his four-year tenure as Oxford Professor of Poetry. It’s a great read: he dislikes Elizabeth Bishop, admires Emily Dickinson’s em dashes which give her poems a levitating quality; he questions whether Bob Dylan should have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

And I must put in a plug for Dog Man (Dav Pilkey), which I buy the moment a new title appears for my grandson. Announced for March 2023, already circled in my desk book is: Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea. I wonder if Dog Man had anything to do with the Russian gas pipeline?