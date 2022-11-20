What I'm Reading: Poet and fiction writer Kevin Ireland

Kevin Ireland is still writing in his 90th year, having just published his third memoir, A Month at the Back of My Brain (Quentin Wilson Publishing, $39.99.) Ireland is a writer of novels, short stories, memoirs and poetry.

I’m trying to cope with a book I’d always meant to read, Yevgeny Zamyatin’s​ We​ [translated from Russian by Hugh Aplin]. Zamyatin was one of the first science-fiction satirists, and his novel was published in 1921 and first translated into English in 1923. It is said to have inspired Aldous Huxley’s​ Brave New World​ and George Orwell’s 1984.

Zamyatin was allowed to leave the Soviet Union in 1931. He died in poverty in Paris in 1937. It’s not a very long book, yet I have to confess that I find it ‘worthy’ but slow reading. I should have bought a copy when I was much younger.

The antidote is William Trevor’s giant [1259 pages] Penguin edition of his Selected Stories. The edition I have was published in 1993, and Trevor lived for more than another 20 years as one of Ireland’s, and the world’s, most venerated short story writers, though many critics valued him just as highly as a novelist.

The book holds a treasure of precise yet magical observation and understanding. I started it several weeks ago, but I am already up to page 285. I’m not reading it like a novel. I pick it up like a box of chocolates only when I’m in a mood to feel rewarded by all the luxuries of faultless writing.

And I’ve just started Elfriede Jelinek’s The Piano Teacher [translated from Austrian by Joachim Neugroschel]. Jelinek won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2004. It has been on my conscience since then – though at 89, I should have learnt long ago to give in and relax. I can never catch up.