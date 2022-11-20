'It can be daunting staring at a blank page': King of crime writing Paul Cleave on his latest novel

Crime writer Paul Cleave is one of New Zealand’s most successful crime writers. His latest book, The Pain Tourist, is out now (Upstart Press), RRP$37.99.

Tell us about your latest book, and - are you running out of ideas yet?

I’ve always found it hard to give the elevator pitch for any of my novels – and this one more than any other.

I’ve brought back a few protagonists from the previous books – namely Rebecca Kent and Theodore Tate. Kent was in last years’ book – it was her first outing as a lead character, but she’s been in a few of the others. Tate hasn’t been around since 2014, but has only aged six months, which I’m jealous of.

Together they are trying to solve the shooting of James Garrett, a young boy whose injuries have him being in a coma for nine years. But in that nine years, James has acted like a sponge, overhearing things around him and incorporating them into a fictional world of his creation.

When he wakes up, he knows things he shouldn’t know – things that put him on a collision course not only with the men who shot him years earlier, but Copy Joe, a killer replicating Christchurch’s most notorious serial killer; Joe Middleton. But to make things really tough for James, and Kent, and Tate, the men who shot James, along with Copy Joe, aren’t the only serial killers in town…

Am I running out of ideas? I often think so – in fact, I panic between every book in case I can’t come up with something else. It can be daunting staring at a blank page. But this is my 13th book, and with that come the experience of knowing there’ll be more ideas, and not to panic.

This year I’ve been less focused on the books because of this TV show we have going into production based on my first book – I’m one of the scriptwriters, and it’s exciting, and I can’t wait to see my characters come to life in a different format – but it has meant I haven’t had the time for working on the next book that I would have liked.

How much of your inspiration comes from true crime?

Actually, none. I’ve never based any of the books in any way on true crimes. Some writers are really successful at doing that, but it’s just never been my thing. I’ve spoken about this at length a few times on stage, and got into some really nice debates about it with other authors who do this, but for various reasons I don’t like the idea of doing this.

My argument over the years has been that somebody’s last thought as they’re being murdered isn’t going to be ‘I hope somebody can make money from this’. But that’s just me – and like I say, other writers do this and do it really well, and good luck to them.

However, having said that, the idea for this novel did come from real life – not the crime elements, but the coma element. James’s fictional world – which he calls ‘Coma World’, gives him the ability to catalogue every event and every day as though it’s a diary, along with a perfect recall.

This is actually based on a news story I saw many years ago about a guy who had the same ability – his didn’t come about from being in a coma, but he had the ability to make up an entirely fictional world that, for all intents and purposes, was happening at the same time in the ‘Real World’. The guy basically had a second life going on – it was pretty amazing. James’s ability isn’t exactly like that – but I took the seed of that idea and added a few serial killers and cranked it up to eleven.

Supplied Paul Cleave's latest book, his 13th, The Pain Tourist.

Name a piece of writing that changed your life.

Obsession​ – by John Douglas. This is one of the guys who created the behavioural science unit for the FBI (think Mindhunter on Netflix). Basically he was one of a few guys back in the 70s and 80s who was interviewing serial killers in prison to see what makes them tick – and therefore be able to help catch them.

I picked the book up in 1998 – back when I was trying to be a horror author. It made me want to write crime, and it gave me a foundation to create Joe – the character from my first book. This doesn’t contradict what I was saying earlier about not basing my books on true crime – I don’t – but it gave me an understanding as to how these guys tick, and to make my bad guys in the books more real.

These books, I must warn you, are a tough read. In fact, if you didn’t think that, I’d be very worried about you. I’m not ashamed to say I actually cried a few times reading them – they are grim. Really grim. I would add that for all the cases he talks about, the writers were given permission from the victims’ families.

What are you reading right now?

Well, I’m reading some YA at the moment – One of us is Next​ by Karen McManus​. I sometimes read YA to take a break from all the horror and dark crime that I read – it cleanses the palette a little. Plus I’m always thinking I’d love to write YA.

I did write a YA novel years ago – A Killer Harvest – that my US publisher asked me to turn into a straight adult novel, but I’d like to go there again in the future. But – aside from that – I’ve read some awesome books this year.

Top four are: Elton John’s Me​. I’m a huge Elton fan, and have written entire books while listening to nothing but some of his best live albums. The book has lot of music and sex and drugs that made me think I chose the wrong career path.

I read Jack Heath’s Kill Your Brother​, which is amazing – he’s one of my favourite writers these days, and should be better known, and is just a really neat guy. One of the best things about being a writer is when you get to meet other writers who end up being just the coolest people.

I read Flowers for Algernon​ by Daniel Keyes​, which is 60+ years old, and I guess is… science fiction? I don’t know. Anyway, it’s about a guy who has experimental surgery to make him smart – I thought the book was amazing, and I wish I had written it – only as a crime novel.

And the fourth is Michael Holding’s Why We Kneel, How We Rise​, which is about racism in sport – and about how folks take a knee during anthems. I always love listening to Michael commentating cricket, and pretty much heard his voice the entire time I was reading it.