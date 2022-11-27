What I'm Reading: Dr Rachel Buchanan

Dr Rachel Buchanan (Taranaki, Te Ātiawa) is an historian, archivist, journalist and curator. Her latest book Te Motunui Epa (BWB) examines how the Motunui Epa have journeyed across the world and changed practices, understanding and international law on the protection and repatriation of stolen cultural treasures. Her writing has been translated into Māori, Farsi and French and published across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

The Ani Waaka Room​ (Te Tākupu, Te Wānanga o Raukura ), the debut collection of poems by Debbie Broughton​, is a must-read for everyone who lives in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellingon) and wants to understand a bit more about what it’s like to be mana whenua in the capital.

Like me, Debbie is an uri of Te Aro Pā, which was once a thriving community around what is now Taranaki Street. Debbie’s poems are witty, brave, cutting and extremely funny. Start with ‘Why I can’t call myself a Wellingtonian anymore’, then try ‘But for Ngā Rangahautira and Māori lecturers’.

Read Debbie’s poems alongside Alice Te Punga Somerville’s new collection Always Italicise (Auckland University Press) and soak up equally challenging and incisive Taranaki perspectives on language, academia, motherhood and more. I recommend starting with ‘Sphere’ and then consider ‘An Indigenous woman scholar’s prayer’.

Supplied Te Motunui Epa by Dr Rachel Buchanan.

Staying with the poetry vibe, I enjoyed Pākehā poet Kate Camp’s new memoir, I Bet You Think This Song Is About You (Te Herenga Waka University Press). Kate uses a downbeat, often laconic style to reconstruct some pretty shocking episodes from her younger days. Anyone who once enjoyed smoking cigarettes (that would be me) will appreciate Kate’s loving descriptions of the many rituals associated with this habit.

Elizabeth Strout’s​ new novel, Lucy By the Sea​ (Random House, 2022) and Peggy Frew’s Wildflowers​ (Allen & Unwin) are engrossing portraits two white middle-class families in America and Australia. The first centres around the Covid-19 pandemic, the second is about sisterhood and the impact of drug addiction.