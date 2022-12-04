Dame Gaylene Preston on her new memoir

Filmmaker Gaylene Preston’s new memoir Gaylene’s Take: Her Life in New Zealand Film (Te Herenga Waka University Press, RRP $40) details her formative experiences in Greymouth, working in a psychiatric institution in the UK in the 70s, and takes readers behind-the-scenes of NZ cinema. Jane Campion called it ‘brilliant and irresistible’.

Your memoir is just as much about filmmaking as it is about you - what story was your favourite to tell, and what was the most difficult?

I love telling stories and Gaylene’s Take is all about my two favourite subjects - filmmaking and me. The most difficult thing was working out what to leave out.

When did you decide to start writing your life's story, and had you always imagined you'd share it?

It crept up on me when I was invited to Jesus College Cambridge in order to 'think and reflect.' I went with no plan or project. I had lived in Cambridge in 1969 - 73 and I just started remembering things. I thought I should write them down before I forgot all the crazy shenanigans that happened. When Fergus Barrowman of Te Herenga Waka showed interest, it grew into a book.

Jane Campion and Fiona Kidman both described your writing as hilarious and humorous - what's it like to get praise from such industry heavyweights, and what do you hope readers take away from your book?

Those Dames are fast readers! Both devoured it in two days. Praise is very humbling, the most important to me being from my daughter and my brother and sister. I treasure it.

As for the readers - Enjoy! I hope they come away with a compelling humorous colourful portrait of the life of a mid-twentieth century female trying to crack into the film business with a Kiwi attitude, prepared to break the rules while bringing up her daughter and trying to be the best daughter she could be.