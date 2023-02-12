Vital Signs: Inside the life of a first year doctor at Middlemore Hospital

This is an extract from Vital Signs, stories of a junior doctor’s first year working at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital. Written by Izzy Lomax-Sawyers. (Allen & Unwin, RRP $36.99.)

You’re carrying a patient file, a ring binder packed full of clinical notepaper, ECGs, nursing care plans and discharge planning forms that threaten to fall out as you scribble your note.

Between the synthetic scrubs and the N95 mask you’re sweating like a pig. The boss is talking faster than you can write, your protective goggles are fogging up, you’ve needed to pee since five patients ago and it will be another hour until you can.

You’re a first-year doctor at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland, one of the busiest hospitals in New Zealand, and you’re partway through a very long list of new patients to see on your morning ward round. Your phone rings for the fifth time in ten minutes. You hand the notes to the registrar to keep writing, and step outside the curtain to answer it. ‘Kauri House Officer, Izzy speaking.’

Mark, a nurse from the Medical Assessment Unit in ED, wants to know if he can take a patient off cardiac monitoring. It’s a new patient you’ve never met, and whom you know next to nothing about. ‘Sorry, we haven’t seen her yet. Can I let you know after?’

You slip back into the bedspace, where the boss is saying that this patient needs a CT scan. You quickly grab a laptop on a trolley to fire through an electronic order, then brace yourself to speak to the radiologist. You dial the operator, who accidentally puts you through to the CT bookings coordinator. You apologise, and dial again. This time, you get through.

‘Hi, it’s Izzy, one of the medical house officers. I’m calling to discuss a CT KUB request for Mr Andrews,’ you say.

‘Sure, let me read through the request.’

You wait nervously. Radiologists are the guardians of the hospital’s limited available scanning slots, and they decide whether the benefit of the scan you requested is worth the radiation dose to the patient. This radiologist is renowned for being particular about request forms, and you did this form in about 30 seconds between patients. Your work phone starts to ring, but you decline the call. It rings again. ‘Hi, can you ring back in five minutes?’ you say to the nurse on the other end, and hang up, apologising to the radiologist.

‘Have you done a urine?’ the radiologist asks. You haven’t, and you’re desperate to, but she means the patient’s urine. You should have put that information on the request form. ‘Yes, sorry.’ You read out the urinalysis result.

‘Now, why do you want a CT KUB and not an ultrasound?’ the radiologist asks. You have no idea. You offer to check with the team and call back. The boss says an ultrasound would be fine, so you call the radiologist to let her know. She changes the scan request to an ultrasound from her end, and you thank her. The rest of the team is already with the next patient, Mrs Beauchamp. You join them, pulling the curtain behind you and waving at the patient. She’s about your mum’s age, and you admitted her the night before with a suspected TIA or mini-stroke.

When she came in she had an irregular pulse, and her ECG showed an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation (AF), which can cause a stroke. Her heart is back in a normal rhythm now, but you suspect that it may have been flicking in and out of AF for a while. She’ll need some investigations, including an ultrasound of the heart called an echocardiogram or ‘echo’. She’ll also need to be started on blood thinners to prevent a stroke, and will probably take them for the rest of her life.

Middlemore Hospital

She’s terrified, and tearful. She’s young in the grand scheme of things, healthy until now, other than a single medication for blood pressure, works a professional job and has children in their teens and early twenties. She’d expected that it would be years before she had to confront her mortality. The boss squeezes her hand and makes comforting noises. You nudge a box of tissues her way. Your phone rings. You give the notes to the reg and step outside.

‘Kauri House Officer, Izzy speaking.’

It’s the nurse who tried to call before. ‘Hi, it’s May from Ward 33 east. I’m just letting you know I’m sending Mr Chua to the discharge lounge.’

You thank her and hang up. The rest of the team are still comforting Mrs Beauchamp, and it is an awkward time to rejoin them. You find the file for the next patient on the list, Mr Donald, and start preparing the ward-round note as you wait outside the curtain. You read through what the admitting doctor has written overnight, and click through a few things on the computer. Then you grab a fresh piece of clinical notepaper and lay down the bones of a note.

During your first placements in medical school, these notes with their acronyms and jargon might as well have been in another language, but you now write like this without even thinking. CWR McNeill is the consultant on this ward round. The patient is a 45-year-old man whose problems are an upper gastrointestinal bleed, and alcohol (EtOH) intake in excess of recommended limits.

As a junior doctor working in medicine (not psychiatry), it’s not your place to label him with a diagnosis, but that it exceeds recommended limits is an objective fact. He has been drinking twelve beers every night for years, and more on weekends.

Author and doctor Izzy Lomax-Sawyers.

You’ve been on this rotation for a month, and already you know the patterns for how to treat the handful of problems responsible for most hospital admissions. Anyone who drinks as much as this man needs to be observed closely to make sure he isn’t going into life-threatening alcohol withdrawal; the withdrawal scale used at this hospital is called CIWA, and you have never cared to learn what that stood for.

He also needs Pabrinex, an intravenous multivitamin that replaces all the nutrients he’s missed out on when drinking twelve beers a night hasn’t left him with much appetite for food. People who drink this much for this long are at risk of irreversible brain damage, not so much from the alcohol directly, but from vitamin B1 or thiamine deficiency.

It’s also your team’s responsibility to give him what is called ‘brief advice’ that it would be a good idea for his health if he cut back on drinking.

He will need a camera down his throat to find and treat the cause of bleeding, and he will need intravenous antacid medication to speed up the healing of whatever has bled, and protect it from the powerful acid we all have in our stomachs. Bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract can be incredibly dangerous. You know doctors who have watched people bleed to death from it, vomiting blood faster than it could be replaced, and faster than they could get to the source of the bleeding to stop it.

You finish the note with your name and medical council number via a stamp that you wear on your lanyard, and you scribble your phone extension so the nurses can contact you. The boss has just finished with Mrs Beauchamp, and joins you and the registrar outside Mr Donald’s room.

‘Who do we have here?’ asks the boss, and you quickly rattle off what you’ve read in the admission note.

Mr Donald is a 45-year-old man admitted following an episode of haematemesis yesterday afternoon. Sounds like he did also have an episode of melaena. No regular meds. He drinks twelve beers a night, no other medical history, no red flag symptoms. Works as a builder. Hb 105, haemodynamically stable. He has two IV lines and is consented and starved for OGD this afternoon. He’s getting IV omeprazole and has Pabrinex charted.

Izzy Lomax-Sawyers wrote a book about her first year of medicine.

The patient isn’t in the bedspace when you walk in. The bathroom door is closed.

‘Mr Donald?’ the boss calls through the door. ‘It’s the doctors. Shall we come back in five minutes?’

You use the time to check blood results from the morning phlebotomy round. Mr Andrews has low potassium, so you chart him some potassium replacement. The phone rings. It’s a nurse hoping you can chart an enema for a patient who hasn’t had a poo in four days. You’re happy to, but when you open the patient’s electronic medication chart, she still has it open and you’re locked out. Your registrar enters her password to override the nurse, and you prescribe the enema, along with two extra types of laxatives that the patient hasn’t tried yet.

Back to blood results. A patient who has been in for a few days has had an improvement in his kidney function. You calculate his creatinine clearance and check the dose of a blood thinner he is on. He can now move up to a slightly higher dose. You check with the registrar that she’s happy for you to chart it.

Mr Donald is out of the toilet now, and the team files back into his room. The boss greets him, and makes introductions. Your phone rings. You step out.

‘Kauri House Officer, Izzy speaking.’

‘Oh hi, it’s Andrea calling from the discharge lounge. Just wanted to let you know that Mr Chua arrived.’

You thank her and hang up. The discharge lounge is a transitional lounge where people well enough for discharge from hospital can sit with a cup of tea and wait for their discharge papers or their ride home. It prevents beds from being taken up on the wards by people who no longer need them, often because the doctors are still rounding or attending to unwell patients, and are too busy to do the discharge papers. It’s a good idea. It’s also a major daily source of phone calls.

You rejoin the team, wheeling the laptop trolley with you. The boss is explaining the procedure Mr Donald will be getting that afternoon. ‘It’s a telescope that goes down the throat and looks in the food pipe or oesophagus, the stomach, and the first part of your small intestine. It can take photos of any sources of bleeding, but it can also be used to treat bleeds by burning or clipping small blood vessels. They can also take a biopsy if they see abnormal tissue. You’ll be sedated, and you probably won’t remember the procedure at all.’

The procedure isn’t until the afternoon, so you prescribe some maintenance IV fluids to prevent dehydration. Your phone rings. ‘Hi, it’s Matt from Ward 1. Mrs East needs a vanc trough and the phlebs missed this morning. The dose is due now, could you please come and take her bloods?’

You finish charting the fluids, whisper to the reg where you’re going, and hurry off to Ward 1. You stop at the staff toilets on the way, and finally, finally get to pee. You sit there in the quiet for a moment, eyes shut, scrubs around your ankles. Your phone rings. You let it go to voicemail.