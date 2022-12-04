What I'm Reading: Dylan Coburn

From Donald Duck to The Lord of the Rings, Dylan Coburn has been a professional artist since 1995. Drawing storyboards for some of the largest film/TV productions on the planet, illustrating over 30 children’s publications, making award-winning original animated and live-action films, and now, writing and drawing his very own picture book, Boingo and the Golden Balloon.

Writing for small children, I’ve been fascinated by the life and work of Maurice Sendak, but he was addicted to the writings and art of William Blake. Only now, am I starting to truly appreciate Blake by reading John Higgs’ William Blake vs The World. Sendak said he didn’t understand Blake despite countless hours with his work, and this book does an incredible job of unpacking the mysterious man behind the words and imagery that have become so popular since his passing.

The book brilliantly illuminates life in London in the 18th century, simply by describing how Blake lived. His lack of education and loathing of institutional thinking gained him a reputation as a madman in his own time, yet produced ideas that firmly resonate today. His ideas don’t fit in to the divided politics of our time, and forced me to look within and think independently – which I truly appreciated. This book is fabulous if you like discovering fresh ideas of your own, and reading it led me to buy William Blake: The Complete Illuminated Works, from Thames & Hudson, to spend time with over summer.

Also on my list is Survival of the Friendliest by Brian Hare & Vanessa Woods. The synopsis suggests that friendliness is the secret to humanity’s evolutionary success… which sounds like a fabulous notion, one to celebrate, and true to the spirit of the holiday season.