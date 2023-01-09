Sunday Star-Times short story awards emerging Māori writer category winner, Our Tūī by Kiri Solomon

Judge Witi Ihimaera on Our Tūī: “You have to give yourself time and have a bit of knowledge to really savour it to the full.”

Our Tūī by by Kiri Solomon (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) is the winner of the emerging Māori writer category in the 2022 Sunday Star-Times short story awards.

Tūī (Prosthemadera Novaeseelandiae, a song bird) Tui (to sew, to lash, to bind, to join…)

Tui has once again managed to stab herself, lose her thread and drop her needle… simultaneously. ‘Paka!’ mutters Tui sitting at her kitchen table, surprising herself by using the kīwaha correctly. Why she was named Tui in the first place is beyond her – she has always sucked at this sewing crap.

In her whānau, Tūī were known as the manu who heralded in, joined and sewed together te Pō and te Ata, whose cries called out in the space between night and morning, stitching the darkness to the dawn. Tui sighs. In this regard (and in this realm) she feels clumsy and not at all a reflection of her namesake. She is however, delighted by the feeling of the new (colourful!) word in her mouth. It rolls around satisfyingly and she lets herself feel just a wee touch of smugness. Not too much smugness e hoa mā – she knows she has a long way to go on her te Reo journey but just for now, she allows herself to feel āhua whakahīhī.

Tuia ki runga (Join from above)… Tui steps away from the hōhā shirt (still missing its hōhā button) and heads outside. She gazes up at the beautiful full moon and sighs. ‘He ātaahua te Rakaunui’. There’s lots of energy around and not a lot of sleep required at the moment, which is a nice change for her. During these full moon phases, Tui can sometimes feel like she’s back in her twenties, minus the hangovers and some (in retrospect amazingly) stupid behaviour.

Sometimes she feels wired and on edge with a touch of anticipation (or maybe dread?), but that’s fleeting, and always there is a sense of immense joy in being alive and kicking, being here and now, joining the past to the present. Given that Tui has now well and truly entered the phase of ‘managing’ ruahine she has a slightly different relationship with Hina, especially in these phases. She feels bound to Hina. Everything is more intense, which can be problematic for some her age, an opportunity for others – again it’s all about tirohanga and horopaki e hoa mā.

The moon hangs watching in the sky during the Korekore phases and Tui can feel the energy dropping. The energy starts to ebb and recede more than it flows, heralding to everyone that a change is coming so you’d better get prepared. ‘Crap’ thinks Tui as she steadies herself. Having just been on the receiving end of yet another diatribe about politics (and who is ever really in the mood for that kind of kōrero during these phases, e hoa mā?) she mentally hunkers down. She works hard on lashing herself to something solid, getting her shit sorted out as she can feel in her waters (given the ruahine stuff) it’s going to be a doozy.

‘Paka!’ she thinks, congratulating herself again for using the kīwaha in the right place and time ‘and here we go…’.

Tuia ki raro (Join from below)… The Tangaroa phases hit. Echoing some of the pūrākau about the relationship between the brothers, it feels like Tangaroa is throwing everything energetically at his brother Tāne Mahuta. Although Tui totally gets this –Tāne’s children do have a propensity to eat Tangaroa’s offspring after all. On phases like these, Tui can literally feel the surging hihiri, and she attempts to harness it, lash it together energetically as best she can. She deftly navigates her work issues; she helps her daughter with a budgeting problem; and deals gently with her (18-year-old) cat’s incontinence. She sits again at her now sticky (what the hell?) kitchen table, contemplating Tangaroa. With these phases she can sometimes feel like the tide drags at her, pulling her away from a (really bloody hard won) state of calm and this unsettles her. In her mind’s eye she sees herself untethered, being rolled over and then dumped by a wave in the wet sticky sand, beached as the tide recedes. Having sat there for a while in all her sandy, itchy, irritated glory, she sighs and starts to focus on her hā, this source of life, her breath. Hā ki roto, hā ki waho. She pictures the beauty of a Northland coastline, rich with different life cycles, the hihiri filling the space and the tohu of mauri all around.

Hā ki roto, hā ki waho – join it, bind it, sew it together. ‘We are so lucky’ she thinks. She sends out a karakia to ngā Atua ‘Please help us not to bugger this whole Taiao stuff up. Some of us have tamariki (and maybe mokos coming too?) who deserve a chance to appreciate this as well’. Sighing, she brushes herself off (metaphorically of course – she’s still sitting at her sticky table e hoa mā) and retreats back to her everyday.

Tuia ki waho (Join from outside)… Darkness and chaos, insecurities and an energy void follow the Tangaroa phases (although this is fairly similar to some experiences of ruawahine, so Tui mentally shrugs). The Whiro phase feels like a fickle friend - sometimes enveloping, supportive and comforting, and at other times demanding, suffocating and critical. This time around, Tui is not feeling secure or connected at all. Her clothes feel uncomfortable, her hair is (again) unmanageable and quite frankly she’s decided that she’s not leaving the haven of her home until this phase shifts. She sees no need to look for trouble or deal with emotional stuff (although she usually loves engaging with that kaupapa) so she deliberately chooses to keep a low profile. She stays at home, surrounded by her whānau (but not getting involved with emotionally focussed kōrero – kia tūpato!), and wakes early to observe the tohu and the changing sky. As she watches, the darkness of Whiro is pierced by the kōrihi o ngā tūī,… sewn together in the predawn light – ka awatea, mauri ora!

supplied Kiri Solomon won the emerging Māori category in the Sunday Star-Times short story competition.

Tuia ki roto (Join from within)…The Ouenuku phase comes and bleeds colour and light into everything that was drab and grey over the past few marama. Tui welcomes this one, actively binds it to her knowing that the rainbow is one of her kaitiaki, heralding good (and sometimes not so good) news. Ouenuku provides joy and colour to those who might not otherwise notice the light refracting and reflecting through the rain. She remembers driving to her Koro’s tangi years ago down on the East Coast. For the last few kilometres of the journey, two rainbows appeared in the paddocks alongside the road accompanying the whānau to the marae. This was seen as a tohu that her Tīpuna agreed with the decision to bury her Koro there on the East Cape, far away from his beginnings in the Far North. As additional insurance though, Tui’s whānau also conducted a kawe mate up to his ancestral marae as ‘e hika mā we don’t piss off the tīpuna’.

Tuia ki te here tangata (All of us bound together)… The Tamatea phases bring a sudden upward shift in energy and Tui, feeling this, winces. Sometimes, these phases knock her around a bit e hoa mā. When this happens, unless she has lashed herself to something substantial, she loses her footing, stumbles and ends up on her ass, filled with anxiety. So, she hunkers down (again – she’s very good at it now) binding herself to Papatūānuku and accepts that there is a chance of both puanga and tiko hitting the (proverbial) fan. And then she waits, hoping that not too much of either gets thrown in her direction. If it does, she knows that the best thing for her wairua, her hihiri is to hā ki roto, hā ki waho (and of course have a wash – tiko stinks).

So, when she must do a presentation and the computer is acting hīanga …hā ki roto hā ki waho. When she has to travel on a plane and didn’t realise that her flight coincided with the first hectic busy LOUD day of the school holidays….hā ki roto, hā ki waho, join it, bind it, sew it together (and of course take some stress rongoā – Tui never leaves home without it e hoa mā).

Ka rongo te Pō, Ka rongo te Ao (Perceive the day and the night)… And so time moves on and the days circle back to the full moon phases – Oturu, Rakaunui and Rakau ma tohi. This turning of the moon, the phases, the stars, the seasons and the energies repeat mai rā ano – this is life and there are always things that need to be attended to, observed or sorted out. Mind you, the things that need to be done have changed a bit over the past few hundred or so years, and our Maramataka reflect this. Tui has just recently learnt that there are over five hundred distinct Maramataka across the country and this blows her mind! Incredulous and amazed she tells anyone who will listen that ‘our tīpuna were scientists, astronomers, skilled navigators, healers, story tellers and expert gardeners!’.

She is determined to share the enormity and the scope of mātauranga Māori cultivated by her (our?) ancestors and in doing so, bind us together, unite us all on our journey and help to illuminate the way forward. As an aside e hoa mā, Tui has given it a red-hot go, but gardening isn’t really her thing. Her tane loves it though so their recent conversations have started to revolve around ngā kaupeka, the best moon phases for planting, ngā whetū and ‘why do you think you can tell me what to plant when you don’t even help kare?’.

Haumi ē, Hui ē… (United, we move forward together)… And so Tui smiles (or tries to – her tane sometimes says it looks like she’s eating tiko), dusts herself off and sets off again determined to live a life sewn together with aroha, joy and whānau. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t, but Tui embraces te hononga between her hihiri and Hina. She works hard to stitch her existing knowledge together to other mātauranga, understand the tohu and embrace the heads-up about what may be coming. Tui joins, binds, sews all the mātauranga she has accumulated so far on her life journey together and listens. Tau kē!

Maybe our Tūī isn’t too bad at this sewing mahi after all, e hoa mā? Through pausing and observing, noticing and listening, Tui senses a waiata which feels uniquely hers. This song is a karere, validating her potential in this world and reinforcing her innate and inherited power in choosing how she shows up, her mana motuhake. And this waiata resonates, because if there’s one thing her university education has taught her e hoa mā, it’s that she has the power to manage herself (even through the ruahine stage…mostly… although some help from rongoā, assorted vitamins and various nutritional powders have also certainly been very helpful…for everyone in her life). And so we find our Tui back at her (sparkling clean) kitchen table, feeling quite chuffed with herself about this introspective moment, this reflection and whakaaro. She notes the phrase ‘mana motuhake’ in her Rātaka Reo. She’s still re-learning her Reo, re-awakening this part of her brain and wairua and so she works hard to find kupu that she can use in her everyday life. During the last turning of the moon, she discovered the kīwaha ‘Paka!’ so she’s pretty sure she can use the phrase ‘mana motuhake’ correctly in the upcoming maramataka. Especially when it comes to those bloody Tamatea phases.

…Tāiki ē! (…It is done!)

Judge Witi Ihimaera’s comments:

Whakarongo ake au ki te tangi a te manu nei, A te ma tūī, tūī, tūītūīa!

I’ve had a tremendous amount of pleasure reading the stories submitted to the Sunday Star-Times 2022 Short Story Competition (Māori category). The ancient tauparapara above expresses it nicely: the stories have been like the cry, the song, the call of the birds of the forest, tūī, tūī, tūītūīa! They sound even sweeter by being representative of the current generation. Maoridom must always replenish the stock of its narratives for the future and the stories must be told anew in new ways and with new voices. My generation, the generation of Patricia Grace, Renee and Api Taylor among others don’t want to read the same old same old. Neither does yours!

David White/Stuff Author and playwright Witi Ihimaera.

The best stories speak to your generation with your generation’s vigour and passion. They set their own standards, they have credible Māori characters and voices, and conjure up consistent Māori worlds with narratives that are inflected with Māori i.d. They have strong oral and aural characteristics too and are probably better read with and to an audience. Even better they show their writers to have not just ambition or talent but also sound technique and good instincts. They know how to tell a story and in a Māori way.

You wouldn’t want Māori writers to write according to the assumptions and expectations of Pākehā literature would you? Of course not.

Our Tūī offers a different reading experience. Its matrices are mainly grounded in mātauranga Māori and are highly referential. Māori in particular will enjoy the structure which is based on the final cadences of the tauparapara I have referred to above. There’s another subtext which involves phases of the moon, and various other kaupapa are explored in a playful way with lashings of style.

This writer knows his, her or their discourses feminist, indigenous et al. A dense read, not as visual as the others. You have to give yourself time and have a bit of knowledge to really savour it to the full.

As I’ve mentioned earlier, readers will have to work harder at Our Túī to engage with all its subtexts. It’s probably a writer’s story rather than a reader’s story. Or, as I’ve mentioned earlier, one to be heard at a reading among Māori where, if you don’t pick up the references or nuances, they can tell you. Congratulations and welcome among the whānau kaituhituhi.

