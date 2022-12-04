Turning a tough day at work into writing success

After a rough day at work, former journalist James Pasley used to imagine what life might have been like had he taught high school English.

It was out of those daydreams that a fictional flawed character, Henry Brown, grew.

It earned Pasley, now based in Florida where he is studying law, second place in the Sunday Star-Times short story competition.

Judge and renowned NZ author Owen Marshall

In his comments, judge Owen Marshall said: “Henry Brown is enthusiastic, even charismatic, but in the throes of a marriage breakup he acts `inappropriately' with sixth form Ella, who becomes fixated on him. Just a brief disclosure and a fleeting kiss, but afterwards he struggles to disengage.

“A common enough situation perhaps, but in `Teetering' handled with unusual restraint and conviction. There are no villains, just fallible people who must suffer the consequences of their actions. It is a subdued story in some ways, finely balanced and with impressive control of language and also psychological insight.”

Pasley, 30, said he had been writing about Henry in different circumstances for several years.

“ Yet the earlier stories with Henry never really worked and it only started to come together when he got himself into this fraught situation with Ella. I’m interested in writing about hopeless, fallible characters, not two-dimensional villains, so I was pleased when Owen Marshall noted this. “

Third Place in the competition was taken out by I'm Not Even Half As Good As Glory In Real Life by Kelly Ana Morey.

Bernard Steeds is the Sunday Star-Times short story winner for 2022.

Marshall said written humour is a difficult art, and to infuse it with purpose and substance, even more so. “Morey’s story, with its `badass' language and out there female narrator is genuinely funny. The plot concerns a young woman's recovery of her stolen dog that she recognises on a tinder dating profile. The amusing, self-deprecating tone doesn't falter throughout and the deft characterisation is maintained. The writer has fun creating confronting, clever dialogue and pithy comment. The reader happily receives the benefit.”

Prize winners in the Short Story competition, sponsored by the Milford Foundation and Penguin Random House NZ, were announced recently; Wellington author Bernard Steeds took out the overall prize, while Kiri Solomon, Elsie Uini and Youjia (Jennifer) Liu won the emerging Maori, Pasifika and secondary school categories.

Their entries will be published over January in print in the Sunday Star-Times, online on Stuff and feature in a special podcast.