Summer reading: Cults, colonisation and consciousness

This year has been intense. Hooray summer is finally here. We asked busy people around the Wellington region what they’re looking forward to reading over their break. Here’s what they said.

supplied/Stuff Crying In H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Dr Diana Sarfati, Director-General of Health

To kick off summer I will first be picking up Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, a book my daughter highly recommends. Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart is another book I’ve been hearing a lot of fantastic buzz around. Finally Greta and Valdin by Rebecca K. Reilly because I love reading stories from closer to home and from what I hear this is a vibrant book filled with irresistibly charming characters.

Liz Mellish, Te Atiawa, chairperson of Te Raukura Te Wharewaka O Poneke

Supplied/Stuff Always Italicise by Alice Te Punga Somerville.

Aside from delightful easy reading to go to sleep with I am buying Always Italicise: How to Write While Colonised by Alice Te Punga Somerville, and Te Motunui Epa by Rachel Buchanan. Both these women I know and have whakapapa in Taranaki and Wellington as Te Atiawa, Taranaki hapu members who seriously look at the journey of our people. I see this summer as the time to have a cuppa read a book lots of them and have a lay down.

Paul Ward, founder of Capital Kiwi

We'll be off the grid on Aotea/Great Barrier, and I'm looking forward to enforced reading time. On my list: Ed Yong’s An Immense World – an attempt to get to grips with how animals see themselves through their senses. Sample quote: "I want to know what it is like for a bat to be a bat,” ... I wonder what it is like for a kiwi to be a kiwi? If all goes to plan, I'll get to have a wee moe in the sun on Medlands Beach to consider that!

Supplied/Stuff An Immense World by Ed Yong is on Paul Ward’s summer list.

Claudia Batten, tech entrepreneur

I have mountainous stacks of books lined up for summer reading. Fiction and non-fiction; across a range of genres including history, philosophy, technology, quantum physics, and a great selection of sci-fi which has become a new passion. I'm deeply curious about how the mind and consciousness interoperate so, the books I am most excited about reading are Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behaviour by Leonard Mlodinow and Other Minds: The Octopus, The Sea and the Deep Origins of Consciousness by Peter Godfrey-Smith.

Supplied/Stuff Subliminal: The New Unconscious and What it Teaches Us, by Leonard Mlodinow

Wayne Guppy, Upper Hutt Mayor

I hope to catch up on some books that I want to, and need to read. I do not read fiction. The Water Will Come by Jeff Goodell and Drunk Tank Pink by Adam Alter. Most of us think we are in control of choices we make. This book proves differently. Every time I find the meaning of life, they change it by Daniel Klein. A book that is light but is deeply serious – my kind of reading.

ROBERT KITCHIN Security Intelligence Service (SIS) Director of Security Rebecca Kitteridge is looking forward to reading some poetry over her summer break.

Rebecca Kitteridge, director of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service

Beside my bed is Vivienne Ullrich’s We came from Hamburg – a slim book of poetry telling the true story of the Simon family from Hamburg, a Jewish family driven to desperate measures to escape the persecution of the Nazis in the 1930s. I want to reflect on the personal stories told in the poems, which remind us of the need to guard against fascism and extremism in all their guises. And, knowing Vivienne Ullrich as I do, the light of humanity and hope will be threaded through the poems – which we also need when so much about the world seems dark.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Justice Stephen Kos plans to tackle Simon Sebag Montefiore’s The World – A Family History.

Justice Stephen Kós, Supreme Court judge

I’m planning to read Simon Sebag Montefiore’s The World – A Family History. At 1,400 pages in the shade, The Times ­called it a monster, but one with “personality, soul and outrageous humour”. If so, I’ll enjoy it, but I sense this might be a one-book break.