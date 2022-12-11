What I'm Reading: Katy Soljak

Katy Soljak’s first book was My First Real Pash and Other Stories. Last month her second book, It's a Long Ride to Texas, Baby, based partly on Katy's own experiences, was published. Set in Mexico and West Texas in the 1970s, it is the story of Gala, a young Kiwi musician, who is fleeing a relationship.

I’m currently enjoying a colourful romp through Megan’s Dunn’s book, Things I Learned at Art School. Published by Penguin in 2021, it’s dark comic relief has been welcome following my recent harrowing experience of searching for permanent housing on Waiheke Island.

I first heard Megan read during Steamy Sessions at AWF in August. A quirky venue for the Friday night programme, we were in the lineup of writers chosen for saucy Streetside tales at Centurian Sauna. Listed as for the bold and adventurous R18.

I enjoyed her honest and hilarious live delivery and promptly bought a copy after the session ended.

Things I Learned at Art School is a personal exploration of Megan's early life, growing up in New Zealand. Nothing is spared; her parents’ divorce, working in a strip club, surviving art school and especially her life as a redhead.

Having just published My First Real Pash that year, I particularly enjoyed her take on the ‘mean girls’ at her school. My story, The Social, has its own Havelock North version of mean girls.

Kurt Vonnegut’s Mother Night is another book I’m currently reading.

I discovered this book during the Vonnegut documentary Unstuck in Time at the 2022 film festival. Considered one of the most important American writers of the 20th century, Vonnegut’s stories have delighted me for years, and I was fascinated to find out in the doco, that he’d written Mother Night in 1962. This dark humoured novel was made into a film in 1996, starring Nick Nolte.

Written as a collection of memoirs, the story is supposedly written by Howard W Campbell Jr, an American who moved to Germany as a child in 1923 and became a celebrated playwright and Nazi propagandist. Full of Vonnegut’s gallows humour, I’m enjoying how the fate of Campbell is slowly unravelling, and how he tries to deny his Nazi propaganda role from his live radio shows during the war.

Interestingly, Vonnegut draws on his own experiences when he was captured in WWII and had to work for his keep. Private Vonnegut escaped the bombing of Dresden in 1945, in a meat locker with the other prisoners. After the demolition of Dresden the prisoners worked as corpse miners, bringing bodies out of the rubble. These experiences also formed the core of his novel and film Slaughterhouse Five, which made him famous.

Kurt’s two morals to his story are: ’When you’re dead, you’re dead,’ and ‘Make love when you can, it’s good for you.’