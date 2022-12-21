Frances Edmond on literary mother Lauris: 'I have revealed Lauris in ways that she would not have done so herself'

Always Going Home (Otago University Press, RRP $40) by Frances Edmond is a mother daughter story, between Frances and her mother and beloved poet, Lauris Edmond.

Tell us about Lauris and why you decided to write about her.

Lauris was smart, fun, creative and inventive, and also complicated. Relationships with her were intense and not always straightforward. Lauris and I were close and are temperamentally alike – she was histrionic, as my father used to say, and so am I.

The idea for this book came out of my work editing Night Burns with a White Fire, a collection of Lauris’s quintessential writings. Roger Steele, whose company published that book, commented that I knew a lot about why Lauris wrote particular poems and that I should write it down before it was forgotten.

Once I started, it grew to be also about family – that was such a defining thread in Lauris’s life, you can’t really consider her poetry without also considering her deep involvement with family. The other driver was my own commitment to social justice and feminism – these have been big forces in my life and they provide the context for the book and Lauris’s story.

How did you research?

I did do a lot of probing of my own memories. Lauris and I had an incredibly open relationship – I am amazed, looking back, at the things I told her about my personal life and the things she told me about hers. We discussed relationships and sex, in a very frank way.

I also spoke to others, dear friends like Fiona Kidman. I re-read all of Lauris’s work, her autobiographies and poetry, and my brother’s book about our father (Autobiography of my Father by Martin Edmond).

I went to the Turnbull Library to look at the papers of hers that are there and I also re-read scores of letters she had sent to me and others and many of those I had written to her. Lauris was a driven, prolific writer of letters in a time when they were a central way to communicate. Letter writing was also a form of exorcism for Lauris.

Did you have difficulty deciding what to include?

God yes. There was a lot I wanted to leave in but knew it would be problematic and I was best to leave it out. I agonised most about material that gave Mum’s perspective on well-known people or literary feuds. But in the end, I decided that would be a distraction and the focus should be on Mum and her life and work.

I was conscious that I am telling my story and not those of other people. There are also constraints in the words you have available – the original draft was 135,000 words, and the finished book is 90,000.

What do you think she would have thought of it?

She would be proud and she would also think I have taken risks. I have revealed Lauris in ways that she would not have done so herself. The book gives a different picture of Lauris, a more human one. I am proud of telling Lauris’s story more on her terms than she would have been willing to do herself.

The book also provides an interpretation of Lauris’s poetry that hasn’t been there before. I have used what I know to shine a light on why she wrote various poems and what they mean – they are very linked to her feelings and her situation, her family context and being a woman. That is why they have resonated with so many people, particularly women.

I found on re-reading the poems, how much they have stood the test of time and I do hope the book sends people back to read and relish her work.