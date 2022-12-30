The five best reads of the year according to #BookTok

TikTok has birthed bizarre dance trends, new food crazes, and a conspiracy theory or ten.

One of the app’s most wholesome impacts has been for its young readers - #BookTok is a wildly popular category, with influencers creating a safe haven for fellow fans of fiction.

In 2022, #BookTok really took off - it pushed each of these books below onto the New York Times bestsellers’ lists, and bookstores now devote entire shelves to its most popular picks.

READ MORE:

* Late author Lucinda Riley knocks JK Rowling from top spot on Whitcoulls list

* Prepare to be shook by Christa Allen's 13 going on 30 revelation

* The most popular books of 2019, according to Apple Books



These are the thumb-stopping titles of TikTok – together, their hashtags have hundreds of millions of views – that regularly pop up in BookTokers’ recommendations.

BookTok superstars and fans can boost fiction sales enormously – several of these titles became New York Times bestsellers after becoming word-of-mouth hits via the app.

It Ends with Us, for example, Colleen Hoover’s romantic drama had sales flatline after its first month of release in 2016, according to Publishers Weekly.

But five years later, the book was selling 29,000 units a week – thanks to It Ends with Us being recommended by TikTok influencers, the algorithm started to promote it on users’ feeds (at the time of writing, #ItEndsWithUs has 1.8 billion views on the app).

We’ve rounded up TikTok’s most popular books this year – each has over 500 million views on their hashtag, so your beach reading can be perfectly on-trend.

My Year of Rest and Relaxation, by Ottessa Moshfegh

Ottessa Moshfegh’s 2018 critical darling had a revival of sorts during the pandemic – one only needs to look at the title to understand why.

The narrator decides to retire from modern life, and take to her bed – for a whole year of rest and relaxation.

The book resonated strongly with Gen Z, as the narrator’s witty zingers and the author’s take on the art world and online discourse struck a chord.

One of the darker picks of #BookTok, Moshfegh’s novel is an unapologetically furious look through an Ambien-addled lense on modern life.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid is no stranger to internet fame - her 2019 novel Daisy Jones and the Six was a defining hit of the year, and is now being adapted into a glossy miniseries starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin for Prime Video.

The story tells of a fading Hollywood starlet, who recounts her memoirs to a young journalist, telling her life story through the prism of her seven marriages – explaining how her glamorous career and life came crashing down.

The novel echoes the lives of real-life tragic heroines such as Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, presenting their stories for a new generation.

Transcendent Kingdom, by Yaa Gyasi

Another weep-worthy epic, Transcendent Kingdom follows a young and gifted neuroscience student who copes with the loss of her brother to drug addiction, and her suicidal mother.

The novel is more sparing and harrowing than the more young adult-skewed fiction on #BookTok, but author Yaa Gyasi’s dialogue hums with the rhythms of real life.

The exploration of intergenerational trauma for immigrant families is also honest and beautiful, finding a home away from home – but still yearning for a sense of belonging.

The novel was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Women’s Prize.

It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover

A #1 New York Times bestseller, Colleen Hoover’s It Ends with Us is everywhere on the app – the romantic drama has all the elements of a tearjerker.

The novel centres on a troubled love triangle, and is inspired by the author’s own parents – and the love story has lived on, as Hoover released a sequel, It Starts with Us, shortly following the novel’s wild success.

It’s a read-in-one-sitting type book – so you can jump straight into reading the sequel (once you've wiped away those tears).

Heartstopper, by Alice Oseman

Successfully adapted into an adorable Netflix series, Heartstopper is a graphic novel series from UK author Alice Oseman.

You know the story – boy meets boy, boy develops crush on boy, boy has to announce it to the rugby team.

The tale of a budding romance between two ordinary schoolboys, the series received praise for the way the characters speak like real teenagers.

With four editions in total, there’s a lot more on the horizon for Netflix audiences and TikTok readers to enjoy.

They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera

You can’t go long on #BookTok without scrolling past this popular young adult novel, by American author Adam Silvera.

Also a New York Times bestseller courtesy of its fans on the app, the YA blockbuster has been responsible for an ocean of tears.

Due to the title, it may seem unlikely, but Silvera has since written a follow-up – The First to Die at the End, which also asks the big questions about life, death, and love.

The hashtag for They Both Die at the End has amassed over 90 million views, with a popular video format featuring in which users post videos of themselves crying once they’ve finished reading the novel.

Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

The sophomore poetry collection from queer poet Ocean Vuong, this title is a slim tribute to Vuong’s mother. Scanning his stories of grief, loss and the aftershocks of love, Vuong’s turn of phrase has had a massive effect on TikTok readers.

The themes of love and loss perform extremely well on #BookTok, with users also looking to Vuong for his experimental form.

“He has an incredible ability to weave poems that are rich with imagery and vivid emotion but also being really easy to read,” TikTok user @caityreads describes

Like the other titles on this list, Vuong has also made the New York Times bestsellers list courtesy of his massive online following.