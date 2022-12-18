What are the best books of 2022? The bird is the word

Reading highlights of 2022? A bird told one of our best stories, a literary monster was loose in Fiordland, a Polish epic could finally be read in English, countercultures were big and a rock singer dug deep. Here are ten, plus one, of the best books of the year, in no particular order.

The Axeman’s Carnival, Catherine Chidgey

New Zealand novel of the year and bird of the year. Chidgey is one of our most accomplished novelists and her mischievous magpie creation, Tama, narrated a Kiwi gothic fable that perfectly balances darkness and light, violence and humour, on a remote South Island farm. The bird is the word.

Mary’s Boy, Jean Jacques, and Other Stories, Vincent O’Sullivan

The title story of this collection by an underrated veteran is an incredible what-if about Frankenstein’s monster making it to colonial New Zealand in an unlikely sequel to the Mary Shelley original. Big ideas about European culture and the Enlightenment are floating around, but they are handled with a light touch.

The Books of Jacob, Olga Tokarczuk

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk photographed in Frankfurt in 2019.

Tokarczuk won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2018 but the English-reading world only had a partial sense of her achievements because this novel, which appeared in its original Polish in 2014, was still untranslated. Once you open this astonishing 900-page masterpiece about 18th century Polish history, you will understand why translation took seven long years, and why the Nobel Committee responded as it did.

Jumping Sundays, Nick Bollinger

Hippies, flowers, drugs, beards and good times. This is a thorough and long overdue summing up of the New Zealand counterculture that flourished in the late 1960s and early-mid 70s, beautifully illustrated by photos from the era. For more on the darker side of the scene, see the harrowing account of the Centrepoint commune in Anke Richter’s​ Cult Trip.

Needles & Plastic, Matthew Goody

The definitive and detailed account of another long-lost New Zealand counterculture – the early, DIY years of Christchurch’s legendary Flying Nun Records. “The 80s were our 60s,” as Flying Nun founder Roger Shepherd​ once said. The story has added poignancy following the recent death of musician and cover star Hamish Kilgour​.

Sea of Tranquility, Emily St John Mandel

Supplied/Stuff Canadian writer Emily St John Mandel has been endorsed by Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and now Stuff.

This quiet but gripping novel about pandemics, writing and time travel caught the melancholy and uncertain spirit of the post-Covid era unlike anything else. But be sure to read Mandel’s previous novels Station Eleven and The Glass Hotel before this one for the full experience.

Industry of Magic & Light, David Keenan

The prolific Scottish writer David Keenan made his name five years ago with a justifiably acclaimed novel about a fictional post-punk band from his home town of Airdrie, near Glasgow, titled This is Memorial Device. This even more esoteric prequel imagines a wild counterculture in the same town in the 1960s, in a story mostly told as an inventory of hippie relics in an abandoned caravan.

Faith, Hope and Carnage, Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Nick Cave, on stage at Glastonbury in 2013, has produced a book praised by a former Archbishop of Canterbury.

Fans of singer and songwriter Nick Cave know about the new openness he has exhibited since the tragic death of his son Arthur in 2015. But his documentaries and newsletters could not prepare you for the spiritual depth and honesty in these lockdown conversations with journalist and friend Sean O’Hagan.

It could even be the religious book of the year, praised by none other than former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, who saw how Cave’s “raw pain and struggle” has been “thought through and explored with rare courage”.

Cinema Speculation, Quentin Tarantino

Vittorio Zunino Celotto Film-maker, podcaster and author Quentin Tarantino has an exhaustive knowledge of 1970s cinema.

Tarantino ingeniously wrote himself into the novel of his film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, changing and deepening its personal meaning.

He goes further here, producing a series of opinionated manifesto-essays about the 70s films that shaped him and the people he saw them with (he remembers every cinema).

It’s as provocative, entertaining and idiosyncratic as his movies, and a companion of sorts to his film podcast, Video Archives. You are supposed to argue with him – personally I think he’s wrong about Taxi Driver.

The Silence, Don DeLillo

This might seem like a cheat but not really. DeLillo’s short, eerie disaster novel was published in 2020 but set in 2022. In fact on February 13, 2022 – Super Bowl Sunday. On the real February 13, our Ministry of Health was warning of a sharp spike in Omicron cases, the Parliamentary occupiers were undeterred by former speaker Trevor Mallard’s attempts to drive them away and Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine.

A seemingly unfinished story about the sudden, mysterious collapse of technology felt just right. The new film of an older DeLillo disaster novel, White Noise, is out now.

Stuff journalist Philip Matthews was Best Reviewer in the 2022 Voyager Media Awards.