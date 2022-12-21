How I write: Renata Hopkins

Renata Hopkins writes short stories and for film and television.

Renata Hopkins has written for film and television, including eight years writing for Shortland Street. She also writes short stories for books, magazines, and journals and tell a never-ending bedtime story – featuring an anarchist chicken – to her kids. She and illustrator Paul Beavis recently partnered with Alzheimers NZ to write Detective Luka and the Great Memory Mystery, a storybook aimed at helping children better understand dementia.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

Where the World Ends, by Geraldine McCaughrean, for her ability to take a footnote from history and bring it to wild, gut-punching life.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

Lynda Barry. Her book What It Is - a mash-up of collage, poetry, memoir and writing prompts, is a good reminder that there’s no ‘’right way’’ to create anything. Also, Ursula K. Le Guin’s A Wave in the Mind: Talks and Essays on the Writer, the Reader, and the Imagination, and Philip Pullman’s Daemon Voices: On Stories and Storytelling.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

Grief is the Thing with Feathers, by Max Porter. Small but perfectly formed.

Do you have a book you like to re-read?

I do less high-rotate reading now that my kids are older, but when they were little, I found Frog and Toad are Friends, by Arnold Lobel, hilarious and delightful every time.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Ali Smith, George Saunders, Louise Erdrich, Zadie Smith, Rebecca Solnit, Jon McGregor, Kelly Link, Colston Whitehead ... just for starters. We’ll definitely need more cheese.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

How Tom Beat Captain Najork and His Hired Sportsmen by Russell Hoban, in which Tom wins the day by “fooling around” instead of following the rules. A lesson to live by.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Nope. I’m too impatient for the next romance to begin.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

Characters.

What's your writing routine?

My own writing has to fit into the gaps between other work, so it’s as and when.

And where do you write?

Desk/couch/ bed/car - but always in a notebook until I really know where a story is going.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

I was supposed to read Dr Zhivago for a uni essay but only managed about 20 pages that I padded out with the help of some Pasternak-Lite synopses. But hey, there’s still time for the rest.