How I write: Miriam Sharland

Miriam Sharland is a non-fiction writer and editor. Her essay On the Periodical Transformation of the Cicada appears in Dark Mountain Issue 22 – Ark. She is a contributing writer to PROOF: Two Decades of Print Making by Print Council of New Zealand, published by Massey University Press, RRP: $70.00.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

The Morville Hours by Katherine Swift. It’s an evocative memoir and an utterly beautiful story about the creation of a garden. Why? Because to write it, Swift lived in a gorgeous National Trust property for 20 years! This book was an inspiration for the eco-memoir I’ve just completed.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

I usually recommend or loan rather than buy – reading is so personal. But I bought Russell Braddon’s Nancy Wake for a friend who, like me, is researching her uncle’s air force history. It’s the biography of World War II’s most successful female spy; she showed unfathomable bravery and is a truly inspirational Kiwi/Aussie woman.

What book do you go back to re-read?

Only the Thesaurus. Re-reading is a luxury I generally don’t have time for - there are too many books in my to-read pile.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

I turn not to a book, but to advice given to me by Manawatū poet Johanna Aitchison. Jo taught me the Pomodoro technique: set a timer for 25 minutes and don’t do anything except write until the timer goes off. This is good for someone like me who can’t sit still for very long and is distracted easily.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Jane Austen, so I could laugh at her witty comments (although I’d be too terrified to say anything); Roger Deakin, a real-life Green Man with whom I’d fallen in love by page 3 of Wildwood; Gilbert White, so he could delight us with his observations on the natural world; and baker/food writer Mary Berry in the hope she’d bring cake.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

The Wombles of Wimbledon by Elisabeth Beresford. I blame the Wombles for my chronic inability to throw anything away.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Life After Life by Kate Atkinson. Partly because I was trying to figure out a plot element regarding the central character’s mother, which isn’t resolved until the prequel A God in Ruins (which came out afterwards). But also because it moves around in time, and I wanted to read it again with hindsight.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

My first thought was, a great plot for sure. But when I think of the books I’ve loved the most, it’s the characters who stay with me: Lewis Carroll’s Alice; Jane Austen’s Emma, Elizabeth, Mrs and Miss Bates, and almost everyone else she created; Angela Carter’s Fevvers. Can I sit on the fence and say they’re equally important?

What's your writing routine?

I wish I had a routine – I tend to dither if I don’t have a deadline. I write when the inspiration strikes me, which is usually after a bike ride or long walk. I don’t get going until the late afternoon, when I’ve finished my day job.

What's on your summer reading list?

Recently I was at the John Clare Festival in Helpston, England. I picked up a couple of books by authors who’d followed ‘peasant poet’ Clare’s footsteps on his epic 1841 walk from an asylum in Essex back home to Northamptonshire. I’m partway through Robert Hamberger’s A Length of Road, and next I’ll read Love’s Cold Returning by Ellis Hall and Bridget Somekh.

I’m also going to be reading research material for my footsteps biography of my uncle, an RAF rear gunner who died in World War II. This can get depressing, so I’ll need to find something lighter to alternate with. That or watch Minions again.