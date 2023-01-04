How I write: Jessica Jayne Webb

Jessica Jayne Webb is the mother of two high functioning boys and is also studying. She says her book, The Secrets of Wilderfort Castle, was monumental for herself and her family as both her sons have learning challenges. She believes no matter what is thrown your way anyone can accomplish what they want to do, they Just need to put their minds to it and be determined. Webb loves to forage, fish, walk, be in her garden, play with her sons and have quality time with her partner. Since writing this first novel she has four others in the process of being written

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

Jessica by Bryce Courtenay is a beautiful book with amazing detail and was a very emotional journey for me reading it.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

Not so much writers, more so a mixture of books and movies including, Hunger Games, The Fallen series, Cassandra Clare’s books – she is absolutely amazing – Resident Evil, Underworld collection and the Terry Pratchett Discworld novels. I absolutely love them and we have a small library of them at my dad’s house.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

I’m a bit of a book hoarder. Once I have read it I pass it around my friends and whanau, anything sci-fi fantasy to be honest.

READ MORE:

* How I write: Karen Nimmo finds domestic noir thrillers a guilty pleasure - the ordinary madness of life

* How I write: Niki Bezzant on favourite reads and book club faves

* How I write: Neil Vallelly on how academic research can be beautifully written and accessible

* How I write: Elizabeth Knox

* How I write: Play, imagine, read good books says author Paula Morris

* How I write: 'Join a writing group. Take risks. Edit radically. Read.'



What book do you go back to re-read?

A Solitary Blue by Cynthia Voigt. It was my favourite as a young adult, helping me through a lot of growing and understanding. It was my escape and I read it and re-read it until it fell apart.

SUPPLIED The Secrets of the Wilderfort Castle.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

There are so many. Astrid VJ. Her Apprentice Storyteller is so good. Cassandra Clare, Terry Pratchett and Monique Fiso – the Hiakai cookbook chef is absolutely phenomenal.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

No, but that’s only because I have a vivid imagination. I can replay it in my head like a movie.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

The setup of the characters is important but the plot helps to move through the book and show progression and development. So it’s a bit of both to be honest, a good balance.

What's your writing routine?

I actually book myself in for writing. I have a goal of how many words I want to reach and then I go for it. I did that recently with writing book two for The Secrets of Wilderfort Castle. I spent three days and wrote and edited 12,000 words.

And where do you write?

It depends on my moods and what scene I am writing about. Some times the local library, sometimes in bed, at the dining table or while I’m away near a window.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

I am anticipating Hickory Dickory death by ND Testa. It has just come out and I have been really looking forward to reading it.