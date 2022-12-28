Summer reading: Books about music feature

This year has been intense. Hooray summer is finally here. We asked busy people around the Wellington region what they’re looking forward to reading over their break. Here’s what they said.

Fiona Kidman, celebrated author

A friend has recommended The Colony by Audrey Magee as one of the best novels he's read. About an Englishman and a Frenchman who find themselves on an island off the coast of Ireland, it sounds like one of those bad jokes in the making. But I understand it reads as a dark metaphor for the Troubles. It’s been My Year of Reading the Irish so it’s certainly on the list. Then I will hunt out Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout, who first brought us Olive Kitteridge. I love her compassionate down to earth prose. I will read and re-read Always Going Home: Lauris and Frances Edmond, a mother-daughter story by Frances Edmond. Both of them, my dear friends.

Supplied/Stuff Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout

Andrew Hampton, Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau

Top of my holiday reading list are titles about two of my favourite independent record labels. Needles and Plastic by Matthew Goody chronicles the first seven years of Flying Nun told through each of their releases. Corporate Rock Sucks by Jim Ruland is about the rise and fall of SST Records, the original home of faves like Husker Du, the Minutemen, Black Flag and Dinosaur Jr. While 70s dub and 90s hip hop tend to dominate DJ Mass Surveillance’s set lists these days, it was 80s post punk and indie rock where it all started for me. I’ve had on my shelf for a couple of years now Max Hastings’ The Secret War, which looks at the role of spies, codes and irregular forces in the Second World War. As someone who studied history and now works in intelligence and security, I’m interested in any parallels with the war now raging in Ukraine, as well as what’s changed. An obvious difference is the unprecedented declassification and public release of intelligence in the current conflict to achieve diplomatic ends and to counter false narratives.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Needles and Plastic Flying Nun Records, 1981-1988, features Kilgour on the cover.

Ginny Andersen, MP for Hutt South

I’ve got the book written by Cybele Locke on my great uncle, Bill Andersen, on my reading list for summer. It’s titled Comrade. Bill passed away when I was in my late 20s. I knew him as part of our family and his views have no doubt influenced me and my choice to go into politics. I’m looking forward to reading this biography on him to understand more about how Bill and his strong beliefs made an impact on the labour movement in New Zealand.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Yadana Saw, who was elected onto the Greater Wellington Regional Council this year.

Yadana Saw, Greater Wellington Regional Councillor

I can’t wait to get stuck into Nick Bollinger’s Jumping Sundays, he’s got such a knack for situating history within its everyday while never losing sight of how we live in direct consequence of those moments. It’ll have the added bonus of giving me the necessary evidence to get out of heated inter-generational conversations, especially when reminding those of a certain generation that they were utterly dedicated to upending the social and cultural order of their elders in the name of political progress, much like the young, woke folk of today.

High on my reading list is Kāinga Tahi, Kāinga Rua: Māori Housing Realities and Aspirations, we are in a time in Aotearoa where we need to urgently rethink and improve our housing, particularly for Māori. As local government plays a huge role in this space, the perspectives in this edited collection will be a useful history lesson of what we should no longer do, and what approaches we should embrace so that we never have this problem in the future.

Nick Bollinger’s Jumping Sundays is on Yadana Saw’s reading list.

Claire Mabey, director of Verb Wellington

My holiday reading stack includes Birnham Wood by Eleanor Catton, The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, Getting Lost by Annie Ernaux, and Cloven Country: The Devil and the English Landscape. I also have a stack of Lee Child books and have a hankering to re-read Persuasion by Jane Austen.