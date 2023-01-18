How I write: Dylan Coburn believes it's all about the plot

Dylan Coburn says when it comes to a memorable book, it’s all about the plot.

From Donald Duck to The Lord of the Rings, Dylan Coburn has been a professional artist since 1995. Drawing storyboards for some of the largest film/TV productions on the planet, illustrating over 30 children’s publications, making award-winning original animated and live-action films, and now, writing and drawing his very own picture book, Boingo and the Golden Balloon.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

The Puddleman by Raymond Briggs. If I wrote that book, I’d be a genius of children’s literature like he was. The book was written in his twilight years and demonstrates a true understanding of children and the questions they have, that grown-ups never consider. If I could do something this good, with this much depth and beauty - I’d be very happy indeed.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

The Nutshell Library by Maurice Sendak was my favourite as a child, and I bought it for the first babies in my school friend circle. It contains 4 tiny books - a counting book, an alphabet book, a calendar book and a deliciously obnoxious book called Pierre.

What book do you go back to re-read?

My son Zac has a lot of books in his room, and we have a shelf dedicated to “classics”. These books get read over and over again, but less so now he’s 11 and reads novels at nights - but when we do go back to picture books, we gravitate often to Tomi Ungerer’s Otto: The Autobiography of a Teddy Bear. I’ve never seen it on the shelves in NZ stores, but Phaidon prints beautiful Ungerer hardback editions.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

My heroes are all dead. So... in my zombie book club I choose: Tomi Ungerer, Raymond Briggs, Maurice Sendak, Ezra Jack Keats and Arnold Lobel.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

In the Night Kitchen by Maurice Sendak changed my life. To be in wonder at the motion of the illustrations, in comfort from the smell of the baking that the book evokes, scared to death when Mickey is put into the oven, the freedom of Mickey’s glorious nakedness and just the scope of the imaginative tour-de-force that that book is - what an achievement.

supplied Boingo and the Golden Balloon by Dylan Coburn

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

Plot. If the plot doesn’t work then the book doesn’t work, so the influence of the characters doesn’t reach its potential and will likely be forgotten. Developing characters inside an already strong plot is a lot of fun, and can add real power to the book. For example, Boingo & the Golden Balloon was originally titled The Golden Balloon, and the protagonist was simply referred to as “Bunny”. I always put my manuscripts out to trusted readers early on, and despite the positive response, I knew that finding a name that said something about the character would help kids remember the book. Once I had the name, I then got more ideas to enhance the story in interesting ways, but the overall plot remained unchanged.

What's on your summer reading list?

I’m going to discover any works by Ezra Jack Keats, and Arnold Lobel that I haven’t read yet. These will be few. Adult books? I see there’s a new book out on William Blake. I’ll be reading it.