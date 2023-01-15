'In our collaborations it seemed as though Lauris and I had been made for each other'

Late poet Lauris Edmond was frequently inspired by her Wellington surroundings. In a book about her relationship with her mother, Lauris’ daughter Frances, writes of the beginnings of their life-long artistic collaboration.

The Grass Street house was both lovely and impossible. The street itself is a hillside walkway, with number 22 perched dramatically in the middle, clinging to the side of a hill.

To get to it one had to choose either ‘up’ or ‘down’, though it wasn’t a real choice because you had to do the opposite when you left. For a young mother visiting from out of town it was a logistical nightmare. Lauris did not possess much in the way of baby hardware so one was obliged to transport it – carrying a highchair and cot down (and up) the zigzag pathway is not one of my favourite memories.

Once you got there, however, the house was light, airy, welcoming and comfortable, with a glorious wall of window in the sitting room overlooking Oriental Bay, the shifting waters of the harbour in the daytime and the sparkling lights of Wellington city at night.

READ MORE:

* A budding writer's first poem finds a home, and he does too

* Out of the grime of cleaning comes the poetry of dreaming

* Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year nominee: Meet Sasha Finer



Lauris would regularly walk the short distance into Courtenay Place, the post office being a significant destination. There was also the matter of replenishing supplies of wine and food, all of which had to be transported by hand down the path – a regular, if not daily expedition.

On principle she never complained about the path, though Trevor, when he was in residence, regularly did. He would walk ‘down’ on his way to work and ‘down’ at the end of the day by taking the bus to The Crescent at the top.

Friends were known to comment on the inconvenience of where she lived but her love of the location, the house itself, outweighed any inconvenience and she absolutely refused to listen to querulous suggestions that she might move somewhere more convenient.

Tim Steele/Supplied Lauris Edmond at Grass Street, Oriental Bay, 1988.

From ‘All Possession is Theft’:

– the agent, natural for a moment, pressed on

‘The elevation here …’ I turned aside

breathless, feeling faintly lecherous, closed

my hand about that small old bag of gold

and, with a quick tug, took it. I live here now.

‘The Active Voice’, ‘Wellington Letter I’ and ‘Summer Oriental Bay’ are three of Lauris’s vibrant Wellington weather poems. She wrote, ‘Most of my writing life has been spent in Wellington, in the presence of its geographical suddenness, the brilliance of its light, the ambiguities – and sometimes the trials – of its weather’:

It’s true you can’t live here by chance, you have to do and be, not simply watch or even describe. This is the city of action, the world headquarters of the verb –

This vigorous opening stanza of ‘The Active Voice’ is one of her best known and most often quoted, the last sentence one of her marvellous, poetically grandiose overstatements. It’s set in concrete along the Wellington Writers’ Walk that meanders around the waterfront – plaques with inlaid metal text, subject to ‘the constant beating of the weather’.

‘Wellington Letter I’, the opening poem of the sequence dedicated to Rachel, is a poignant description of weather, the physical profiling the emotional and setting the tone for the whole piece, while ‘Summer Oriental Bay’ also uses the metaphor of the weather to reflect an emotional state of being – ‘our brief encapsulated happiness’.

After drama school I stayed on in Wellington working at Downstage and then Circa theatres. While Lauris was away and I was looking after my father, I was in a production of Somerset Maugham’s The Constant Wife at Circa, a play ironically (or perhaps not, considering Lauris’s turbulent private life) about infidelity. I played Constance, whose husband is having an affair with her best friend. It was great fun and it was during this production that Lauris and I collaborated for the first time.

Supplied Lauris Edmond with her daughter Frances’ children, Tess and George, at Oriental Bay, Wellington, 1990.

Circa Theatre was not yet a year old and full of youthful vigour, energy enough to branch out into lunchtime theatre shows, songs, poetry and prose readings. The cast of The Constant Wife performed three of these, one of which was readings of Lauris’s poetry, performed by Prue Langbein, Anne Flannery and myself.

Reading poetry aloud was a skill I learned from my speech and drama teachers. Encouraged by Lauris, I developed a love of the romantic poets – especially Keats. Her influence also led me to other favourites of her own and Trevor’s – Auden, Eliot – while at drama school the subtle delivery required for Shakespeare’s sonnets was rigorously studied and executed.

In our collaborations it seemed as though Lauris and I had been made for each other: a lucky writer with an acting daughter and an equally lucky acting daughter with a mother who wrote marvellous, evocative and very performable poems. I wrote to her while she was in Africa in 1977 to ask whether she would mind if, as well as poems from In Middle Air, I used some from her new, as yet unpublished book, The Pear Tree. She wrote back:

Yes, of course, do use any of the poems out of the second collection; it’s often more interesting to read unpublished things, and I am very happy to think of you doing it, and doing it with grace and feeling, as I know you will.

And:

I am full of strange feelings about your programme of my poems – I am perhaps not sorry not to be there for that, it is probably more possible to do it without me, but I am full of curiosity about it – what you’ve chosen, who goes to hear it (tell Dr Beeby – he’d like to know, and the other PEN people), what it’s like.

The selection was not difficult, some poems simply leaping off the page, language and rhythms fitting easily into the framework required for a public reading. I felt connected to her writing, understood it; in an essential way I knew what her poems were about. In search of an audience, I sent out notices to all her friends, including those at PEN. Beeb, dapper and full of wit, sporting a hat and cane, did come to the show and lavished flattery on me. I wrote to Lauris:

It was lovely seeing Beeb. I did feel that he missed you a lot. He said wistfully to me that he didn’t have a drinking companion and I felt strongly that his life was confined and he wanted you back. I did so like him. If time permits, I’ll take him to lunch.

Time did not permit, but subsequently I had lunch with both of them, an occasion where Beeb conducted Lauris and me in a mutual admiring dance of delight, we turning, turning, turning, gracefully extending our arms, pointing our toes, finishing our moves with flourish while he waved his conductor’s baton benignly over us.

Supplied Always Going Home by Frances Edmond (Otago University Press).

There’s also a note I have from him:

Frances,

Please excuse Lauris for being late for school. It was my fault.

Beeb

This arose after I had made vociferous complaint about being left standing for a good half hour in freezing weather on the corner of Taranaki Street and Courtenay Place waiting for her to collect me. What were they up to?

I also wrote that we had loved reading her poetry and everyone who came loved it too. Regrettably, audiences were small, I explained, but that was our own fault because ‘publicity was bad and it was the week after Easter, not a good time, but audiences did build’. This was the beginning of a life-long collaboration, rewarding to us both, remarkably free of conflict when other aspects and interactions in our relationship were not always so.

Extracted from, Always Going Home, Lauris and Frances Edmond: A mother and daughter story by Frances Edmond (Otago University Press).