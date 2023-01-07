5 great books to read at the bach

If summer feels the only time you can truly commit to a book, try one of these recommendations.

Let’s face it, the best reads at the bach are the surprise dog-eared delights left in the bookshelf by previous visitors. But if you’re not willing to risk it, here are some great holiday reads to pack in your beach bag.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

When crowdsourcing this list, this book came most recommended by far. It also appears on many of the international best-of lists for the year. A funny and stirring debut set in 1960s California. Elizabeth Zott is a gifted chemist who is sidelined by her male colleagues and finds herself the reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show.

Too smart and self-assured to conform, she brings the audience - and today’s reader - what they didn’t realise they needed.

The Wrong Woman by JP Pomare

Rotorua-born, Melbourne-based writer JP Pomare’s smart crime thrillers are perfect pageturners for a holiday. Beware of his previous book, The Last Guests, if you’re in a rental. Its creepy premise involves hidden cameras live streaming from holiday homes and it is shudderingly good.

In Pomare’s latest book, The Wrong Woman, a private investigator returns to his small hometown for the first time in years and becomes entangled in the disappearance of two teenage girls. Twists abound.

Tauhou: A Novel by Kotuku Titihuia Nuttall

From an emerging talent on Aotearoa’s literary scene comes a multilayered story weaving across cultures, time periods and oceans. Nuttall (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangatahi, Tsawout First Nation, Coast Salish) received the Adam Foundation Prize in 2020 for the manuscript of Tauhou while a student at Victoria University of Wellington’s International Institute of Modern Letters.

Now a novel of impressive craft, it envisions a shared past between two Indigenous cultures, set on reimagined versions of Vancouver Island and Aotearoa, two lands that now sit side by side.

The Bullet that Missed by Richard Osman

In the third of Richard Osman’s hit “The Thursday Murder Club” series, retirement village residents Elizabeth, a former spy, Joyce, a widow, Ron, a trade union leader and Ibrahim, a psychiatrist are back to meeting weekly to review Elizabeth’s old cases.

Despite police warnings, the four muscle into a real investigation into the death of a TV reporter. Osman is an astute observer of people. The ageing club members deal with physical problems and the slide into dementia of Elizabeth’s beloved husband. But they have friendships, take initiatives, face dangers and, of course, solve the mystery.

Girly Drinks: A world history of women and alcohol by Mallory O’Meara

Think of this as research for cocktail hour. It’s history. It’s also hilarious and entertaining as Mallory O’Meara uncovers the forgotten story of women and alcohol and how drinking culture became so gendered. Women have always been involved in alcohol production.

The first depiction of a person brewing is a nude woman in a 25,000-year-old cave carving in southwest France. Even bars, the long counters for serving, were actually invented for (working) women too busy to stop for their gin shot in 1700s London.

Plus stories of Cleopatra, Catherine the Great, the real Veuve Clicquot, Chinese poets, medieval nuns and Prohibition bootleggers, all great yarns to share over a tipple.