Over a thousand Kiwis waiting in library lines to read Prince Harry's tell-all, Spare

Over a thousand Kiwis across the country are competing to get their hands on Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, with just two days left before its official release date.

On Monday, a check of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch public libraries revealed the book, in which Harry reveals spats with his brother William, touching on grief surrounding his mother, and details of growing up as the “spare” to the heir of the throne, was already proving popular.

The book, which is due to be released on January 11, already has 888 holds with Auckland city council public libraries. The large print version and CD have 218 and 34 holds respectively.

In Wellington there are 174 holds on the book, 43 on the large print version and five holds against the CD.

Christchurch has 255 holds, while 20 readers in Whangārei are also in line.

Stuff also contacted Hamilton City Libraries who said two copies of the book had been pre-ordered, but holds were not active until the book arrived.

Toby Melville More than a thousand Kiwis are waiting to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir.

Explosive claims from the memoir have already made headlines after it was mistakenly put on sale early in Spain, and news outlet The Guardian released a leaked extract.