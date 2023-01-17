Boris Johnson lands deal for memoir 'like no other' of his time

Boris Johnson has struck a deal for his memoir with HarperCollins, for a fee that is yet to be announced.

There is no title or date of publication for the book yet, but Arabella Pike, publishing director at William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins UK, said the memoir will be a “prime ministerial memoir like no other”.

Matt Dunham/AP Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister of the UK in September 2022

“I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times,” she said.

The publishers have not revealed how much Johnson was paid for the book, but The Guardian reported last year that he could receive “a high six-figure or even a seven-figure deal”.

Johnson resigned in September 2022, after a tenure as PM that was marked by a string of scandals, including the sums of public money spent decorating his flat, and the Partygate scandal.

Johnson previously worked as a journalist before entering politics, as editor of the Spectator from 1999 to 2005 and as a columnist for the Telegraph. In 2014, he wrote The Churchill Factor, a bestseller that looked at the career and success of Winston Churchill.