What I'm Reading: Auckland Council Libraries' reading engagement specialist

Ineka Vogels is a reading engagement specialist at Auckland Council Libraries. She develops promotions that encourage Aucklanders to read for pleasure and wellbeing and to explore their extensive collections. With colleague Alison Fitzpatrick co-hosts Auckland Libraries’ Books and Beyond podcast.

Like many librarians, having time off means busting the To Be Read pile. My blissful busman’s holiday is a book a day, cover to cover, rinse and repeat.

I spent Boxing Day enjoying west Auckland author Dominic Hoey’s rip-snorting yarn, Poor People with Money. Battered by a lifetime of poverty and the mysterious disappearance of her brother, Monday Wooldridge is a Muay Thai fighter and Avondale local struggling to make rent, let alone get ahead.

She just needs enough cash for her mum’s care home plus a ticket to Thailand for more training - and she's come up with a crooked plan to get it. At just under 240 pages, this wild ride of a local read packs in the action, humour and emotion. It left me wanting more Monday and hoping for a sequel or screen adaption.

Lockdowns made me a “tree book plus eBook” fan. On the Libby for Libraries app, I’m halfway through Sascha Stronach’s The Dawnhounds​, dreaming of mushroom cities, lesbian pirates and drowned detectives risen from the dead.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF New Plymouth author, Jacqueline Bublitz, is set to publish her first novel, which has attracted considerable international attention and bidding wars between publishers.

I’ve also started Shelby Van Pelt’s Remarkably Bright Creatures​ – so far, it’s a quirky, tender novel featuring a friendship between a grieving aquarium cleaner and Marcellus, an octopus who escapes his tank to snack on fellow residents.

My wet weekend haul includes Dylan Reeve’s intriguing Fake Believe: Conspiracy Theories in Aotearoa and Nikki Crutchley’s haunted hotel/missing sister thriller set in Waitomo, In Her Blood.

Auckland Libraries’ Love is Love: Take 3 Romances promotion is part of Auckland Pride Festival, so I’m kicking off February with Kosoko Jackson’s queer rom-com I’m So (Not) Over You​.