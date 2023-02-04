Rowan Gibbs collected 20,000 NZ books over 45 years. Now he's calling it quits

After 45 years, Rowan Gibbs is saying goodbye to his immense collection of fiction. .

Rowan Gibbs collected New Zealand fiction for 45 years. Now he’s emptying his shelves. Bess Manson pays a visit to the bibliophile’s home, a vast forest of fiction.

An empty bookshelf leans against the stoop of an old Mt Cook villa. A few more dismantled shelves lie forlorn in the sloping garden. This must be the home of Rowan Gibbs.

Bibliophile? Bibliomaniac? Obsessive collector? Gibbs would say he’s all three. He has 20,000 books to prove it.

Had, might be more accurate. For Gibbs has already cast thousands of those meticulously collected books out into the world. After 45 years of amassing an enormous library of New Zealand fiction, he’s quitting the collection business.

In the gloom of Gibbs’ hallway lie piles and piles of books, row upon row of heaving shelves. If the walls could talk they would tell thousands of stories.

He began collecting New Zealand fiction in 1977 – not just the literary writers the academics are interested in but all genres, from literary masterpieces and children’s stories to mystery and romance books.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Gibbs' home was wall-to-wall books. A forest of fiction.

Gibbs, 75, was just as keen on crime writer Ngaio Marsh as he was on the likes of Frank Sargeson, he says.

“Marsh gets neglected by academics but in the 1950s she was one of two New Zealand writers making a living from writing. The rest were trying very hard, but they tended to be school teachers or civil servants as well.”

Like any collector, Gibbs was a stickler for detail, the minutiae. Not only did he collect novels and short stories but all editions and translations, even manuscripts.

The collection grew and grew and peaked about 20,000.

He kept the forest of books in his four-bedroom early 20th century home on floor to ceiling custom-made bookshelves – each one 11 shelves high.

That’s some literary insulation.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Rowan Gibbs collected more than 20,000 NZ books - all fiction, including children's, literary, and romance genres.

“It’s the cliché; If you think it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well. That was my excuse,” says Gibbs.

“I couldn’t decide where to draw the line, so I decided not to draw a line.”

Gibbs grew up in a household of books. He would lose himself in war adventures and cowboy tales, and recalls reading by torchlight when he was supposed to be sleeping.

One year he recalls reading only comics.

He started the collection while working in a secondhand bookshop – Smith's in Mercer Street – handy to Press House and a great haunt of many journos back in the day.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Travels of Hildebrand Bowman Esquire... is the oldest NZ books in Gibbs' collection.

Gibbs hasn’t read everything in his vast library of books, though he’s dipped into them all.

He’s read a surprising number of Mills and Boon romance writers, though.

“That makes people laugh, but there’s hundreds of thousands of people around the world that know New Zealand only from these romance stories about rugged sheep farmers. They have a very strange idea that we are all farmers when actually we’re mostly civil servants.

“But that’s what the English publishers wanted.”

The Mills and Boon romances are of great social interest and have attracted the attention of feminist academics, says Gibbs, who gave all the romance books and most of the other novels by women writers – almost two thirds of the collection - to a woman who is maintaining them as an archive.

Ideally, he would have had his collection rehomed in one place, an academic institution perhaps, but 20,000 books was a big ask.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Gibbs began collecting New Zealand fiction in 1977.

It’s gone in various directions. He sold many books on the internet, to other collectors, shops and dealers.

He has an auction at Dunbar Sloane planned for the more valuable books later in the year, including his oldest book, published in 1778, and John Mulgan’s Man Alone, the scarce first edition which was largely destroyed in London during the blitz.

His collection included 600 editions of Swiss Family Robinson, featuring various different endings, which are now held at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University. One shelf housed 400 Janet Frame novels and books about the author.

Whole bookshelves were dedicated to Katherine Mansfield, Maurice Shadbolt, Dorothy Eden. But these prolific authors were not so hard to find, it was the unsuccessful authors who published perhaps only one book that become scarce, he says.

It’ll be relief tinged with sadness when the books have all gone, says Gibbs, who has worked dealing in books from his home since Smith’s closed in the late 1980s.

“Being a bookseller, you’re selling books all the time ... It’s no different from selling any other books, at least, that’s what I'm trying to convince myself.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Gibbs' collection includes children's stories and romance books.

Gibbs was always more interested in older books than new books fresh off the press. They are harder to find, more fun to look for.

It’s hard to beat the adrenaline rush of a rare find.

He spent 40 years hunting for New Zealand author James Courage’s first novel, One House, published in London in 1933. It eventually turned up on the internet.

The 1936 published Rearguard Actions by C.L Spear Baigent (an amalgamation of two authors Charles Spear and Lawrence Baigent) was a coup.

“That was a book I thought I’d never find. Word got around that I was looking for it so when someone knocked at the door with a copy I was so staggered I made a ridiculous offer for it.

“I had to stretch my credit card, but I’d have kicked myself if I hadn’t bought it having got that close to it.”

Once the collection has all gone, Gibbs will shift house. He’ll only take one shelf with him and fill it with his beloved Greek and Latin books.

That’ll be it. Perhaps.

For a collector like Gibbs, could it really be The End?