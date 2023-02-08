How I Write - Noelle McCarthy

Noelle McCarthy is the 2023 International Institute of Modern Letters Writer in Residence at e Herenga Waka–Victoria University.

Broadcaster Noelle McCarthy is the 2023 International Institute of Modern Letters Writer in Residence at e Herenga Waka–Victoria University. Her recently released memoir, Grand, charts her relationship with her complicated but dazzling mother Carol.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

None really. One of the things I most love about reading is marvelling over the books other people write - especially over the way other writers use language. There’s nothing better than getting halfway down a page, or a paragraph or a chapter, and thinking “I could never in a million years do that”.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

I bought Meg Mason’s Sorrow and Bliss and Megan Dunn’s Things I Learned at Art School for a lot of people last year.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

Dracula by Bram Stoker, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte, Beloved by Toni Morrison, Rachel’s Holiday by Marian Keyes, The Scarecrow by Ronald Hugh Morrieson. Love In A Cold Climate by Nancy Mitford, all the MR James stories. I mean, where do you stop? Everything I read until about the age of 21 seems to have a permanent hold on me which only grows stronger as the years go by.

Supplied Noelle McCarthy's new book, Grand: Becoming My Mother’s Daughter is out now.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

Probably Stephen King. When I’m overthinking things, I go back to The Stand, or Salem’s Lot, or Carrie and I get inspired to try to just write one sentence after another in a way that might pull a reader along. Those stories are so good, and so tight for someone who says he doesn’t do plot.

To be honest though, writing Grand it was mostly Taylor Swift I went back to whenever I was stuck. Taylor’s Version of All Too Well helped me a lot.

Name the authors you’d like in your book club?

Shirley Jackson, Thomas Harris, Ernest Hemmingway. Although I believe Thomas Harris is an enthusiastic volunteer at an animal shelter in Miami, so he might not have the time for it, and we’d probably have to try to meet before midday, given the proclivities of the other two.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

I remember being absolutely wrecked at the age of 9 or 10, by the scene in Black Beauty where Beauty reunites with Ginger, the chestnut mare. She used to be a beautiful, proud horse and now she is reduced to ruin, pulling a cab, a beaten down workhorse. “I wish the end was come.” she says. “ I wish I was dead ...I wish I may drop down dead at my work, and not be sent off to the knacker’s.” I remember crying hysterically at that. Just a terrible image of despair and hopelessness, no less effective for being spoken by a horse.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

I think if you have the latter it helps a lot with the former, things always have to happen to someone.

What's your writing routine?

I do well during school hours I think, 9-3 with a 45-minute break and a bit of youtube here and there, is good.

And where do you write?

I have a desk that faces a blank wall at home. That’s where I wrote Grand. This year I’m going to have an office in Bill Manhire House at Victoria University. I have never been a writer in residence anywhere other than in my bedroom before, so it’s a big thrill.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up,

Catch 22 by Joseph Heller. I have it in the house, I’ve no excuse. And also Before You Knew My Name by Jacqueline Bublitz. I’ve heard and read so many rave reviews for this book, and I love the story of its genesis and the author's road to publication, so I’m going to read this over the summer.