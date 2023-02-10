Eleanor Catton: Paranoia and the price of fame

Prize-winning New Zealand author Eleanor Catton has spoken openly about the high price she paid for public attention in 2013.

It included paranoid delusions in which she thought she would die if she left the house.

For two years after her second novel, The Luminaries, won the prestigious Man Booker Prize she reluctantly became a public figure who was attacked by former Prime Minister Sir John Key, broadcaster Sean Plunket and others.

The worst of it came after she criticised the New Zealand government at a literary festival in India. Plunket called her an “ungrateful hua” and Key suggested she should stick to being “a fictional writer”, as she had no political insight.

She believes they attacked her because she told an unflattering story about New Zealand.

“There is this expectation that cultural figures will be constantly presenting New Zealand in a flattering light,” Catton says in an interview to be published in Your Weekend on Saturday. “I put a little bit of that at Key’s doorstep, back in the days when he was not only prime minister but also the minister for tourism, which I always thought was a very strange mix of portfolios.”

Robert Catto Eleanor Catton at the time of The Luminaries. She was depressed by the negative attention from politicians and media.

She learned how the tactics of social media bullying were used against her.

“The strategies that were employed to humiliate, shout down, pile on, they were successful. They were deliberately employed and they shut me out. I feel sad about that.

“I was quite depressed, I think. I don’t remember it as a very productive time at all creatively. It really knocked the joy out of me for a long time.”

Her mental health suffered and she found that the negative attention led to paranoid delusions.

“Every time I would leave a building I would flinch. I had this absolute conviction that I was going to die because the front of a building was going to slide down and crush me when I walked out of literally anywhere – my own house, out of a store, anybody else’s house.”

Catton’s new novel, Birnam Wood, was published on Thursday. The full interview appears online at Stuff and in Your Weekend on Saturday.

