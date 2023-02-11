Eleanor Catton: The dark agendas that led to her new novel

Can it really have been 10 years since The Luminaries? Indeed. The publicity trail for Eleanor Catton’s long-awaited and already acclaimed third novel will include major festivals and other appearances, but the very first New Zealand interview takes place in a Christchurch café called Black Betty.

The long silence stops here. Catton, her publisher and I are seated under a large mural of a skull and crossbones. Given the themes in her new novel, Birnam Wood, about capitalism, lawlessness and rebellion, the pirate image seems weirdly appropriate.

The UK-based author is officially on holiday mode, back in her hometown with her 2-year-old daughter. It’s her first visit since before the pandemic. She generously makes some time for the media and proves to be a thoughtful and patient interview subject. A strong sense of personal ethics shines through.

Birnam Wood is in readers’ hands now. The New Zealand publication date was February 9. The rest of the world follows a month later. But in Black Betty, it is still a Monday morning in early January.

READ MORE:

* Eleanor Catton: Paranoia and the price of fame

* NZ score world premiere for Eleanor Catton's The Luminaries TV series

* Eleanor Catton's new book is about rich Americans buying NZ boltholes

* Editorial: Catton learns more about tall-poppy syndrome



There is a degree of nervousness in the weeks and months before publication.

“I find it quite stressful to be honest,” Catton says, serenely. “I start paying a lot of attention to the news because at any moment, something could happen that all of a sudden makes the book incredibly gauche or opportunistic or tasteless. Especially as it’s a book where quite explosive things happen.”

When you read the book, you will see what she means. Three forces collide in the South Island: a shadowy US tech investor who seems to have been inspired by the controversial Peter Thiel; South Island landowners Sir Owen and Lady Darvish; and a well-meaning guerrilla gardening group called Birnam Wood, named after a prophecy in Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Ebony Lamb/Stuff Eleanor Catton’s new novel is a page-turner for the age of bunker builders.

The novel is faster, funnier and more accessible than the brilliant but challenging Man Booker Prize-winning The Luminaries. You can call it a psychological thriller with elements of satire – a topical page-turner for the age of the apocalyptic-bunker builders.

It is set in 2017, which is when the public first heard about Catton’s plans for it. It is a story from the last days of the John Key and Bill English government, before foreign ownership laws were amended and long before the pandemic and lockdowns made fiction difficult.

Catton agrees this will be a challenge for future writers: do you ignore the pandemic or somehow include it or centre it in stories?

“A lot of it was boring,” she says of the lockdown era. “These big expanses of time where dramatic energy just disappears.”

This is a story from the other side of that boredom. But how was the lockdown for her?

“I was pregnant when the first lockdown happened in the UK. At the time Boris Johnson’s now wife was also pregnant. So he cared a lot about pregnant people.”

Did she feel any affinity with his wife?

“No, absolutely not,” she laughs.

Catton and her husband officially moved to the UK in 2019, for her husband’s work.

“You definitely get the sense of an empire in decline,” she says of her new home. “It feels like a dangerous place to me, socio-politically. It feels like unrest could happen at any time. I feel very angry with the government there. Young people have disproportionately shouldered the risks and disproportionately made sacrifices, and they are enjoying a fraction of the rewards.”

How did our lockdown and Covid response look to her, watching from the UK?

She admired former prime minister Jacinda Ardern for her bravery at the start of the pandemic, but felt the elimination strategy, even just the phrase itself, had troubling implications for democracy.

“If you imported that phrase into almost any other context, you’d start to feel it was a bit ugly,” she says. “I think democracy needs to have room for dissenting voices and people who experience life in different ways.

“I’m fully vaccinated and I don’t share the beliefs of the people who were protesting, but I think the only reason they were such a threat was because the government was pursuing a strategy that really left no room for dissent or difference.”

Catton was especially troubled by the border closures, which she saw as a government protecting its reputation.

“To deprive citizens of the right to return to their country, especially if it’s a country with an indigenous people, is a huge violation of rights, I think. I felt very disconnected from New Zealand throughout the pandemic. The sacrifice that people had made who were overseas was not at all recognised.”

Ebony Lamb/Stuff Eleanor Catton suffered from online bullying after the success of The Luminaries.

Paranoia and social media

There is a political neutrality to Birnam Wood. It would be easy for her character, Robert Lemoine, to be nothing but an obnoxious tech villain, but he is rounded, even appealing.

“He was a lot of fun to write,” Catton says. “I wanted him to be a seducer, somebody who was fascinating in conversation and liked to verbally play a game. Which makes him unlike all the real-life billionaires today who I would not like to hold a conversation with. I don’t think any one of them is remotely seductive.”

The story exposes a national character too, just as the presence of the likes of Thiel and Kim Dotcom did. Call it New Zealand naivete and the failure to see darker agendas. The wallowing in an underdog status that can seem superior.

“It’s something I’ve thought about a lot in the last few years because my husband’s American and my in-laws are American, and we’re often talking about the differences between the US and New Zealand. There are a lot of ways that New Zealanders talk, that if you substituted ‘American’ for ‘Kiwi’, New Zealanders would be contemptuous about it.

“I’ve heard so many people talk about a Kiwi childhood. Or if someone said American ingenuity, we would be outraged by that.

“We can act quite self-satisfied sometimes. I was interested to explore that in the book. It’s in me as well. It’s not something I’m observing in people around me only.”

Stewart Nimmo/Stuff Eleanor Catton returned to Hokitika, the setting of The Luminaries, in 2014.

Speaking of politics, she publicly backed the Green Party in 2014. That is not something she would repeat.

“Since then I’ve read an amazing book by Simone Weil called On the Abolition of All Political Parties, which I really recommend. I don’t think I would ever lend my voice to a political party again.”

The point about her backing the Greens is that for about two years after her Man Booker win in 2013, Catton became a public figure in a way that is unusual for New Zealand writers.

The most absurd and painful episode came after she criticised the New Zealand government at a literary festival in India. She was essentially told to stay in her lane by Key, although she enjoyed his odd description of her as “a fictional writer”, and was attacked as “an ungrateful hua” by broadcaster Sean Plunket.

“There is this expectation that cultural figures will be constantly presenting New Zealand in a flattering light,” she says. “I put a little bit of that at Key’s doorstep, back in the days when he was not only prime minister but also the minister for tourism, which I always thought was a very strange mix of portfolios.

“When you’re minister for tourism you’re primarily thinking about how the country looks to the outside, about attracting people who are not voters or citizens.”

When she read Jon Ronson’s book So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, she recognised how the tactics of social media bullying were used against her.

“The strategies that were employed to humiliate, shout down, pile on, they were successful. They were deliberately employed and they shut me out. I feel sad about that.”

Kent Blechynden Eleanor Catton received an honorary doctorate in literature at Victoria University in 2014.

She quit all forms of social media, which improved her mental health. She doesn’t Google her name. She stepped away from the public eye but she stayed busy. She wrote screenplays for the TV adaptation of The Luminaries and a film version of Jane Austen’s Emma that starred Anya Taylor-Joy – and she is tackling another screenplay but is sworn to secrecy.

But in hindsight, she realised how bruising it was to be in the spotlight.

“I was quite depressed, I think. I don’t remember it as a very productive time at all creatively. It really knocked the joy out of me for a long time.

“I don’t mind not ever being able to write, but for a long time I felt too sad to read. I watched a lot of baseball. That was my therapy.”

It was while reading Stephen Grosz’s book This Examined Life that she understood how her mental health had been affected. Grosz’s account of someone’s paranoid delusion showed her that she too had suffered one.

“Every time I would leave a building I would flinch. I had this absolute conviction that I was going to die because the front of a building was going to slide down and crush me when I walked out of literally anywhere – my own house, out of a store, anybody else’s house.”

That was her body’s psychological response to being out in the open.

Yet there is a consolation of sorts. That period of public life led directly to the satire of Birnam Wood.

“I had a lot of anger that I had to work through towards New Zealand culture, but I started to realise more and more that satire really depends on affection,” she says. “It’s so important that there’s a bedrock of love below what it is you’re satirising. So you don’t end up being self-indulgent or blame other people for things you should confront in yourself.”

It’s not all dark. Readers will notice a cameo from a right-wing broadcaster who is looking for a wealthy backer, and they may enjoy the book’s description of him as one of the “small-time pseudo-pundits who traded in stupidity”.

Catton smiles: “That was me having a bit of fun.”

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton. Te Herenga Waka University Press, hardback $50, paperback $38.