Roald Dahl edits to the jury: What do creators of children's art in NZ think?

Revisions to the books of famous children’s author Roald Dahl may have been condemned as “absurd censorship” by author Salman Rushdie recently, but what do local creators of children’s art think?

Hundreds of changes to the late author’s work have been made by publisher Puffin, who said a review was undertaken to ensure the books “can continue to be enjoyed by all today”.

Now, Augustus Gloop is no longer fat (the word itself has been removed from all books), Mrs Twit is no longer fearfully ugly, and the Oompa-Loompas have gone gender-neutral in new editions of Dahl’s stories.

The changes in Dahl's children's books were a joint effort by the publisher and the Roald Dahl Story Company, which manages the works' copyright and trademarks.

READ MORE:

* Salman Rushdie calls revisions to Roald Dahl books 'absurd censorship'

* Roald Dahl goes PC in a world where no one is 'fat' and the Oompa-Loompas are gender neutral

* Roald Dahl's family apologises for writer's anti-Semitic comments



They were done in partnership with Inclusive Minds, a collective for people who are passionate about inclusion, diversity and accessibility in children's literature.

We put together a jury of three New Zealand artists that create content for children and asked their thoughts on the move to make Dahl’s work something to be enjoyed by all today.

Penguin NZ Mrs Twit is no longer fearfully ugly in the new edits of the popular children’s book.

‘I’d rather be offended than bored’

Isaac Thackray – Children’s author

Thackray is an award-winning children’s author who wrote the 2021 book Queen of Muck and, most recently, Zola the Roller.

Supplied Award-winning author Isaac Thackray says the changes to Dahl's work are 'ridiculous'.

“I’ve seen some of the revisions they’re suggesting and - tiny as they look - to me, they’re ridiculous, joyless and a breathlessly self-righteous leap into an intolerable future. And the Oompa Loompa one actually feels sinister. ,

“In my view, we are now well down the track, into a creative climate that uniformly ... rewards virtue-signalling over quality of content. Take a look at children’s book awards these days, and you’ll see what I mean.

“I’d rather be offended than bored (to a point), and I’m pretty sure Roald Dahl would be dead against all of this too.”

‘You put your work out there and you don’t get a do-over’

Stacy Gregg – Author

Gregg is an award-winning author of junior fiction. She is of Ngāti Mahuta and Ngāti Pukeko descent and grew up in Ngāruawāhia. Her new picture book In and Out is due for release in March, 2023.

Supplied Children's author Stacy Gregg believes Dahl's work should not have been edited in any way.

“I don’t think you can go back and be revisionist about work that you’ve already completed.

“The books are what they are and ... you can’t go back and decide you want to touch up the Mona Lisa, and I think books are the same.

“Dahl’s views outside his literature have always been problematic. He was unambiguously anti-semitic and that creates problems, I’m sure, for people who have a lot of money invested in the ongoing value of his back list.

“These issues are always problematic when the author in question is dead, because you can’t ask him if he would like to revise his views ... and maybe he wouldn’t.

“He needs to be judged on the opinions he had. If that means you decide not to buy a Roald Dahl book, and to buy a contemporary author whose views are more in keeping with the way you’d like your child to read now ... that’s probably your choice as a parent.

“You put work out there, and you don’t get a do-over.”

‘A move to be applauded, not condemned’

Claudia Robin Gunn – Singer and songwriter

Gunn is an Auckland-based children’s musician. Her recent albums include Sing For the Sea – Little Wild Ocean Friends and Whales and Dolphins of Aotearoa.

Maddy South/Supplied Claudia Robin Gunn believes the small changes are a pragmatic choice.

“I feel like the small revisions ... seem to be a pragmatic choice to enable the heart of those stories to continue reaching new generations. They are not wholesale rewrites from what I’ve heard, so I think this is about legacy.

The messages within these stories are still relevant and timely and widely beloved. All of us writing for children now, whether books or songs, are reading the room I guess, and wanting to make sure the heart of our messages reach families without distractions.

“So keeping that beautiful yellow door open for new visitors is a move to be applauded not condemned, I think.”