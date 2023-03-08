2023 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards finalists revealed, record number of Māori writers

Dr Monty Soutar is a frontrunner for Kāwai: For Such a Time as This.

The shortlist for this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards includes a bounty of bestsellers, fresh new fiction, and first-time authors taking out the coveted top spots.

The shortlist includes books that were both commercial and critical hits in the last 12 months, such as Dr Monty Soutar’s Kāwai, former Ockham winner Catherine Chidgey’s novel The Axeman’s Carnival, and Noelle McCarthy’s Grand.

There is a treasure trove of Māori writers across the shortlist, with a record eight Māori writers in the finals (across seven books) from a total of 16 finalist titles.

Māori writers are also represented in every category for the first time.

Selected from a longlist of 44 books, the four panels of specialist judges have created a shortlist of fiction, poetry, illustrated non-fiction and general non-fiction.

Jenna Todd, spokesperson for the New Zealand Book Awards Trust, praised the diversity of the list.

“There is not one dominating publisher this year, with a range of 12 publishers shortlisted across 16 titles.

“This group of writers, both venerated and emerging, steers you towards laughter, wonder and new knowledge.”

The winners will be announced at a public ceremony on May 17 at the Auckland Writers Festival.

The winner of the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction will receive $64,000 and each of the other main category winners will receive $12,000.

Lula Cucchiara/Supplied Noelle McCarthy is up for Best Non-Fiction for her bestselling memoir, Grand.

The shortlist (*represents debut authors)

Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction

Better the Blood by Michael Bennett (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue) (Simon & Schuster)

Kāwai: For Such a Time as This by Monty Soutar (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Kahungunu) (Bateman Books)

Mrs Jewell and the Wreck of the General Grant by Cristina Sanders (The Cuba Press)

The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry

Always Italicise: How to Write While Colonised by Alice Te Punga Somerville (Te Āti Awa, Taranaki) (Auckland University Press)

People Person by Joanna Cho (Te Herenga Waka University Press)*

Sedition by Anahera Maire Gildea (Ngāti Tukorehe) (Taraheke | Bush Lawyer)*

We’re All Made of Lightning by Khadro Mohamed (We Are Babies Press, Tender Press)*

Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction

Jumping Sundays: The Rise and Fall of the Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand by Nick Bollinger (Auckland University Press)

Robin White: Something is Happening Here edited by Sarah Farrar, Jill Trevelyan and Nina Tonga (Te Papa Press and Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki)

Secrets of the Sea: The Story of New Zealand’s Native Sea Creatures by Robert Vennell (HarperCollins)

Te Motunui Epa by Rachel Buchanan (Taranaki, Te Ātiawa) (Bridget Williams Books)

General Non-Fiction Award