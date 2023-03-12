What I'm Reading: Vic Books' Jessica Godfrey

Jessica Godfrey is the general manager of Wellington’s Vic Books, which closes its doors after 48 years on March 31. All its books are on sale until then.

Running a bookshop I am in the most heavenly position to access advance reader copies and shelves simply brimming with wonderful reads. I have never done the buying, so I can still open up latest shipments and walk along the display cases and be dazzled and surprised about what’s on offer. The new releases and the extensive backlist too.

It’s going to take some adjustment to not have that on offer soon. Vic Books has a glorious selection of local books, and over the last year these have really stood out for me.

Grand by Noelle McCarthy. That won’t be a surprise for many as the book has impressed the Ockham Book Awards’ judges sufficiently to be a finalist. Memoir is something New Zealand writers are really excelling at. A future category of its own perhaps! For those of us with charismatic and complicated mothers this book is everything.

Perhaps that’s why I am also so drawn to People Person by Joanna Cho, a poet who constantly draws on the hilarious exchanges she has with her own mother. I’ve been kind of in love with Jo Cho since her MA graduation reading at Vic Books in 2020 and am delighted that People Person, her debut, is a prescribed text for ENGL330 Postcolonial literature.

Mokorua – My Story of Moko Kauae, by Ariana Tikao and Matt Calman​. We hosted an unforgettable launch of this hardback. It’s such a private and intimate book that at once symbolises a more public journey of the revival of te reo, tikanga and identity. It’s so beautiful.

How to Loiter in a Turf War by Coco Solid​, an Ockham’s longlister and debut title from an author who’s also a writer and musician. How to Loiter has pace and rhythm and uses everyday experiences of three friends to cinematically illustrate racial tension and gentrification.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Author Roderick Fry and his aunt Marie Ewbank. Marie is the second eldest daughter of Vincent and Marie Broom, who’s epic tale is soon to be released in the book A Message for Nasty.

I also enjoyed recently Message For Nasty by Roderick Fry, one of those stories that you come to because it has grabbed a headline (just shortlisted for the 2023 NZ Booklovers Awards) and then discover that is deserves the headline and to be better known.

This story, written as fiction, is actually an account of Fry’s grandparents’ life under Japanese occupation from 1941. Separated by circumstance at the outbreak of Japanese aggression Vincent and Marie spend two years making their way back to each other: Marie in keeping their four children safe and healthy while negotiating the constant and harrowing threats of Japanese soldiers and Vincent, trying to get from Singapore to Hong Kong.

It is grim telling and Fry has done a great job of weaving history with personal circumstance to bring this extraordinary tale to life.

How To Make a Dress by Jenny Packham​, a glorious inside look at her fascinating rise from just wanting to work with clothes to designing for celebrities and royalty. I loved the way she speaks of the process – colour, texture, how inspiration comes, the delight at transforming someone’s idea of themselves – and what comes through so clearly is how (as she says in her introduction) “this IS a book about fashion but it is also about love”. All sorts of snippets abound in this book and it is a fabulous dip into the fashion industry but also a memoir of navigating the attendant worlds that go with it.

Orlam by PJ Harvey​: What’s not to love about PJ Harvey? So, not only a gifted songwriter and musician she now shows us that she can craft a novel-poem using a Dorset dialect. She has been wonderfully benevolent though because the story of Ira is told in both standard English AND the Dorset dialect with footnotes to help us along. So, it might seem as though this is hard work, but it isn’t and the story flows and the words are beguiling and lush. You find yourself becoming totally immersed in this world and rooting for Ira the whole way.

In The Island of Forgetting by Jasmine Sealy is a nod to Greek mythology (and like age-old myth, they are perennially current) re-invented on a Caribbean island. Family history and patterns of thinking have repercussions for each generation – how does one break free of the bonds that tie, or assert one’s own identity within familial norms?

There is a great tension through the book because it is never that apparent what is going to happen and how the characters are going to resolve their dilemmas. And they are all very human if not necessarily likeable.

Next on my list is The Shards, Bret Easton Ellis’ first new novel in 13 years. For me, BEE has the power of evoking nostalgia for a time and a scene that I never actually knew - 1980s privileged LA.