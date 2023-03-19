What I'm Reading: Andrew Johnston

Poet Andrew Johnston: ‘For guaranteed magic I like to go back to the world of the medieval troubadour poets.’

Award-winning poet Andrew Johnston's new book of poetry, Selected Poems (Te Herenga Waka University Press, RRP $40), is out now.

As heat and humidity soar to fatal levels in an Indian city, an aid worker struggles to help his neighbours survive a heatwave that will claim 15 million lives. The Ministry for the Future​, a novel by Kim Stanley Robinson​, uses this wrenching, unforgettable beginning as a springboard for imagining a near future in which the world stumbles towards answers to the climate puzzle.

It’s not a great success as a novel – few characters attain three dimensions – but worth reading as a fascinating map of how we might avoid calamity. I’ve been reading about climate change – fiction, poetry or non-fiction, depending on how I’m feeling – as a way of coping with climate anxiety.

Since 2008, the poet Jorie Graham​ has recorded in four books her own states of mind as she observes the natural world and what we’re doing to it. [To] the Last [Be] Human​, which collects those books, is a huge, sprawling compendium of jewel-like glimpses and attempts to describe our place in the cosmos – demanding and rewarding in equal measure. Jorie Graham aims to help us recover a sense of wonder and awe.

In her book The Enchantment of Modern Life​, the philosopher Jane Bennett​ explains why that’s so important. “You have to love life before you can care about anything,” she says.

That means resisting the idea that the world has lost its magic, whether we see that as a good thing (goodbye superstition) or a bad thing (hello alienation).

For guaranteed magic, I like to go back to the world of the medieval troubadour poets in Lark in the Morning​, edited by Robert Kehew​ – especially Arnaut Daniel​, translated by Ezra Pound: “I, Arnaut, love the wind, doing / My hare-hunts on an ox-cart, / And I swim against the torrent”.

Wonderful. Awesome even.