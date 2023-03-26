What I'm Reading: Children's picture book author Michelle Worthington

Michelle Worthington is achildren’s book author. Her latest, Mama’s Chickens​, is out now (EK Books, RRP $24.99).

I have just finished Where the Crawdads Sing​ by Delia Owens​ because I always like to read the book before I watch the movie. It was beautiful and evocative in its devotion to the marshlands of North Carolina and the people who lived there. The thing I liked most about it was the attention to detail and I'm always a sucker for lyrical prose. The main character, Kya​, gave me Anne Shirley​ vibes, using her talent of art instead of words to not only capture but make sense of the world around her. As usual, the book was better than the movie.

READ MORE:

* What I read: Verb Festival director Claire Mabey and her love of 'Anne of Green Gables'

* Palmerston North bookworms off to national lit quiz final

* The cult of Outlander: the Kiwi super-fan who really, really loves this TV show



The book I am rereading is Devotion​ by Hannah Kent​, one of my favourite authors, again before it makes its screen debut. It is the story of Nella, a young woman living in the 19th century.

It's part historical fiction, part fantasy and part romance. One of the things I love best about Kent's books is how she weaves together elements of mystery, tradition and faith in an effortless tapestry that also leaves room for the reader to add their own lived experience. Her characters explore themes of identity and belonging. I am in awe of her work.

Now I’m reading Blinky Bill​, which is our current bedtime book with my 8-year-old son. He is shocked, and I had forgotten, how much death occurs in the book. You can really see how children's books have changed and evolved since it came out. We are going to read Snugglepot and Cuddlepie​ next.