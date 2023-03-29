How I write: Tracey Slaughter

Dr Tracey Slaughter is a poet and short story writer. She is the author of six books, including: Conventional Weapons (2019), Devil’s Trumpet (2021) and the award-winning novella if there is no shelter (2020). She has been widely anthologised and has received numerous awards. Her short story collection, Deleted Scenes for Lovers, was acclaimed as ‘note-perfect’ (The Spinoff) and ‘intoxicating ... self-assured, forceful’ (NZ Listener). In 2014 she established the literary journal Mayhem. This is the second year in a row she has edited Poetry New Zealand Yearbook. She lives in Kirikiriroa Hamilton and teaches creative writing at the University of Waikato.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

Any of the unfinished half-born works that end up stranded on my computer, waiting for me to find time and space to come back to them …

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

Most recently: Ocean Vuong’s second collection of poetry Time is a Mother. Like Night Sky with Exit Wounds before it, it’s utterly incandescent. And I couldn’t resist sharing its indelible record of the mother-son relationship with my own children.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

CD Wright’s collected poems Like Something Flying Backwards: it rewires my image-nerves every time, and never fails to whet my sound appetite.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

Anne Michaels’​ Infinite Gradation: a lean, impossibly tender statement of the basic human reasons we need to write. It’s a breathtaking act of witness.

Supplied The 2023 poetry yearbook.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

David Wojnarowicz, Kathy Acker, Marguerite Duras, Fernando Pessoa (in all his hats), Clarice Lispector, Mary Wollstonecraft, David Foster Wallace: that ought to make for one juicy night!

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

The Bronte sisters were my first ever pre-teen taste of any hardback classics: the smothering red room in Charlotte’s Jane Eyre and the child-wraith scratching at the glass in Emily’s Wuthering Heights pulled me bodily into the page the way no other book ever had.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Annie Ernaux’s A Girl’s Story – and pretty much any Ernaux I’ve consumed since then! Her slender confronting auto-fictions always leave me spellbound, and gasping to know how she moves with such quicksilver economy …

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

Plot means nothing to me without the living creatures it arises from – there’s no such thing as a story that isn’t running first through human veins. Our pulse is where plot’s set alight.

What's your writing routine?

I know I should issue very boring self-disciplined advice here! But the truth is the best work I do, and the pages that last, are always those that fire up from nowhere, and strike me out of left-field at any time of day. I do force myself to sit down respectably to schedule – but so often what I write in those sessions fails to satisfy me and ends up dumped. The lines and images that hit unexpectedly always end up generating more heat!

And where do you write?

All over the house: there’s no room that doesn’t have surfaces winged with up-ended notebooks or some messy station where I can prop myself and scribble.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

Well before I invite David FW to that outlaw book club I should probably read The Pale King.