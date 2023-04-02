Manawatū writers explore the horrors of deep space and the human mind

Cam Dickons, left, and Zak Rodgers are two of 15 writers mining human terror in dark corners for the short story collection Ship of Horrors.

Deep space and the dark corners of the human mind have proven to be fertile territory for a new collection of short stories.

Fifteen fledgling writers have contributed to an anthology of short stories spawned from a bad dream.

Cam Dickons, who edited and wrote a story for Ship of Horrors: A Manifest of Nightmares, put out a call for terrifying tales after he had a nightmare in which he was pursued through a dark spaceship.

”I woke up and thought that would make a great story prompt for people. Because everyone has got different monsters. Everyone has been chased by something different.”

Through Facebook and other social media channels he challenged others to contribute a story involving an abandoned spaceship. The only other prerequisite was it had to feature a repeating radio message.

Dickons was enthused that 22 people put up their hand, which ultimately became 15 submissions for a self-published anthology.

One of them belonged to Zak Rodgers, a workmate of Dickons at Palmerston North City Library who previously published a book of poetry in 2020.

Warwick Smith/Stuff While Ship of Horrors has a strong sense of science fiction, horror is the primary genre writers such as Zak Rodgers, left, and Cam Dickons run amok in.

Rodgers, a “massive space nerd”, enjoyed the freewheeling spirit of the venture: “It was a case of let’s publish a book because we can. It wasn’t for a particular reason. We’ve done it before and know how, so let’s have some fun with it.”

Ship of Horrors featured a myriad of threats, be it creatures from beyond the stars, zombies, chemicals, mushrooms or brain-hijacking.

The writers were free to create without the pressure of appeasing a publisher or the fear of rejection letters, while taking on a genre New Zealand fiction wasn't known for.

“We don’t see a lot of speculative fiction in New Zealand,” Rodgers said. “It’s a rarer genre, especially in Palmerston North.

“If you are a secondary school kid who has published a horror story, which someone can pick up and read, it’s such a big jumping point for them. Because a lot of kids are like, ‘I’d love to be writer’, but it gets put in that too hard basket.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The cover for Ship of Horrors was designed by an AI programme. “It’s very HAL 9000”, says Rodgers, referencing 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Getting published was a massive confidence boost for the writers, the youngest being 12-year-old Matariki Taonui. Dickons said she was now a published author, which was “a pretty neat opportunity to have”.

Both writers’ affinity for the horror genre comes from what can be left between the lines, the terror that comes from the readers’ own minds.

“A monster at the end of a hallway and a flickering light in the darkness are two different types of terror,” Dickons said. “A monster is something tangible. It’s going to see you, it’s going to get you.

“A flickering light just gets right under your skin. That’s the best part of being able to explore horror for me. I get to imply these things, and the readers get to make up their own monsters. You always project your own fears onto what you’re reading.”

Rodgers said horror gave him the freedom to leave a lot to readers’ imaginations, and not tell them exactly what they were supposed to see or understand, or how they should feel.

“The thing about horror is it’s scary because you don’t get a lot of that. It’s scary because you don’t understand or it's not described.

“You as a reader either make your own nightmares in your head or you go ‘oh God, what’s happened?’ And that’s genuinely chilling.”

Ship of Horrors is available through emailing dickonsct@gmail.com