Artist Hannah Schickedanz a sucker for nature and nostalgia

Hannah Schickedanz is the inaugural Artist in Residence at the Wellington Botanic Garden which ran through February and March this year.

Hannah Schickedanz is the inaugural Artist in Residence at the Wellington Botanic Garden which ran through February and March this year.

Tell us a little about yourself ...

I am a maker at heart, and love anything that immerses me in that lovely creative flow state. A graphic designer and illustrator by trade, in the last three years I have started shifting the balance to painting. My works are contemporary realism in style and have been variously described as quiet, mythical and mesmerising - I’m a sucker for nature and nostalgia, so my paintings inevitably contain elements of both.

I moved to Wellington from Christchurch about 15 years ago, and given that my husband thinks it is the most wonderful city in the world, I think I’ll be staying here! This year I’ve started running (at a beginner’s pace) around the bays in the mornings, finishing it off with a swim at Freyberg beach. It’s a pretty magical way to start the day, and to really fall in love with this city again.

READ MORE:

* Wellington finally gets its own version of megahit musical Wicked

* NZ Post to release special stamps to celebrate 100 years of Forest & Bird

* First Steps at Eastside Gallery brings 15 new artists to meet their public



Tell us a bit about the new residency.

There is a plaque at the entrance to the gardens which says “this garden is dedicated to the honourable pleasure of rejoicing the eye, refreshing the nose and renewing the spirit”. I’m taking my cue from this, exploring how my love of found objects, still life and figurative painting combines with the sights and smells of the gardens.

I’m creating a body of work for the New Zealand Art Show in June, and will work towards a solo show as a residency wrap-up later in the year.

And what is your process when you are creating artwork?

I have always been a collector of lovely little things. When I’m getting ready for a work or a series, I gather all the bits and pieces up and play around photographing them until I hit a design that works. As a graphic designer, Photoshop is also a part of my process - combining elements together until I get a reference image that I’m happy with. When it comes to putting paint onto the canvas, it’s always a matter of trusting the process. There will always be a weird or ugly stage - it’s just a matter of working through it and out the other side. I love the magic of fine-tuning light, shade and colour to sculpt a form on a flat surface.

Which artists would you invite to a dinner party?

Sofinisba Anguisolla - a portrait artist from the 1500s, Rita Angus for her graphic sensibility, Madeline Donahue because her work is a hilarious, spot-on portrayal of motherhood, Romaine Brooks for her colour palette … the list would be endless.

What are your thoughts on the declining numbers and accessibility of artists' spaces?

I haven’t personally made use of any artist spaces - I paint at home for the most part. Affordable space is really important though, and I wasn’t aware that the number of spaces was declining.

What is the best piece of career advice you've ever received?

I’ve always more or less done my own thing. When I was thinking of switching things around though, Lynne Sandri said to me, “If you want to be a professional, fulltime artist, commit to making art every day, and treat it as a business”. It’s a goal I’m still working towards.

How do you get yourself out of creative burnout?

I’m yet to burnout, but I have really appreciated the book “the Artist’s Way” to unblock the creative pipe. It recommends taking yourself on artist dates, and journaling every day. I currently do neither.

What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment?

I’m listening to the sound of cicadas and my son teaching himself ukelele. I'm smelling gum trees and seaweed and salt and watching the morning rise silkily over the harbour.