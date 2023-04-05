How I write: Leonie Agnew

Author Leonie Agnew writes several stories at once, so if one isn’t working she can bounce to another and let the tricky one percolate.

Author Leonie Agnew’s unpublished manuscript was the winner of the 2022 Storylines Tessa Duder Award, which saw her awarded a contract with Walker Books. The Impossible Story of Hannah Kemp by Leonie Agnew is out on April 5, $22.99 RRP (Walker Books).

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

This answer can change depending on my mood, but recently I read Utterly Deep by Phillip Reeve. I don’t think you can be a fan of upper middle grade fiction and not feel blown away by that book.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doer and The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. Of course my new book, The Impossible Story of Hannah Kemp, also has a mysterious library with the ability to change lives, so perhaps that last one isn’t a surprise!

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

Okay, this is kind of embarrassing, but when I’m really sick, I re-read parts of Anne of Green Gables. It’s like a literary form of chicken soup and I loved all those books when I was about 11. I also tend to re-read Jane Austen for the same reason. As a general rule though, I have too many books and I don’t often re-read them because there’s always a new one waiting.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

This might sound strange, but I’ve never really had writer’s block. That’s only because I write several stories at once, so if one isn’t working I bounce to another and let the tricky one percolate.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Frank Cotterell Boyce, James Norcliffe, Frances Hardinge and Katherine Rundell. I mean, Katherine Rundell has eaten a tarantula and learnt how to walk the right rope, all in the name of art. Impressive. Also, we might break out the ouija board and invite Roald Dahl, so long as we catch him in a good mood.

Supplied In The Impossible Story of Hannah Kemp, Hannah is dealing with a traumatic accident for which she was responsible. Misunderstood and frustrated, Hannah escapes the disapproving glances in her small town by losing herself in books.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

Ramona the Brave by Beverly Cleary stands out because I felt like I was seeing myself in a book. I particularly remember reading the unabridged Alice in Wonderland, followed by Through the Looking Glass in my Great Aunty Esme’s bookcase. The originality and creativity really stood out.

No. There’s a huge pile of books next to my bed, waiting to be read. I will return to a book sometimes, but not immediately.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

That’s a trick question. I’ve never come across a memorable book that didn’t have both.

What's your writing routine?

I work full-time but, in the holidays and weekends, a good day is a few hours in the morning followed by lunch and several more hours in the afternoon. I work well in libraries. If I can’t focus, I might write free hand and brainstorm the next chapter or other story ideas. On a normal day I start by rewriting whatever I did the previous day. That’s not a plan, just a habit because I’m a chronic rewriter.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

I still haven’t read Boy Swallows Universe, which everyone says is brilliant, so I think I might buy a copy this Easter.