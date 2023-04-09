What NZ Book Awards short-listed writers are reading this long weekend

Finalists of the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards rate their best long weekend reads.

Catherine Chidgey

Catherine Chidgey’s novels have been published to international acclaim. Her latest, The Axeman’s Carnival, is a finalist for the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction.

Having adored Claire Keegan’s​ Small Things Like These​, I’m now reading her earlier novella Foster​. Both books are a masterclass in understatement and restraint, the power of gesture and closely observed detail. This might make them sound austere or uneventful, but in fact their very spareness allows aching truths to creep up on you in a hugely affecting way. Hers is work to be savoured and returned to.

I’m also re-reading Tusiata Avia’s The Savage Coloniser in order to select some new poems to include in my creative writing curriculum at the University of Waikato in the second half of the year. Tusiata has spoken to my students on numerous occasions, generously sharing insights into her writing process, and they have always benefitted from studying her dexterous, taboo-smashing work.

READ MORE:

* What I'm Reading: Kirsten McDougall

* What I'm Reading: Tusiata Avia

* What I'm Reading: Catherine Chidgey



I have just finished reading an advance copy of Susan Paterson’s​ first novel, Where Light Meets Water​ (due out in May). It’s an elegant, lush love story – a historical novel set partly at sea and partly in the airless, well-to-do rooms of Victorian London. Paterson writes about the physical world – the water, shipboard life, painting – so vividly that you can practically smell it…I predict the book will be a roaring success.

I’m also enjoying dipping into this year’s Poetry Aotearoa Yearbook​, edited by Tracey Slaughte​r and featuring the electric work of Tyla Harry Bidois​, Cadence Chung​, Richard von Sturmer​, Michael Steven​, Emma Neale​, Elizabeth Smither​, Mark Broatch​, and a wealth of other talent. It’s a gorgeous object in itself, and a fascinating window into our vibrant poetry scene.

Somali writer and poet Khadro Mohamed.

Khadro Mohamed

Khadro Mohamed is a writer and poet from Somalia. Mohamed’s collection We’re All Made Of Lightning is a finalist for the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry.

One young adult novel that has been on my ‘to read list’ since it came out almost five years ago is The Weight of Our Sky​ by Hanna Alkaf​. Hanna has quite a funny Twitter presence so when I found that she was writing a book, I knew I had to check it out.

It’s about a young girl, Mel, who struggles with OCD and obsessive thoughts. It’s set in the backdrops of the infamous Malaysian race riots, where she (a Malay) befriends Vincent (who is Chinese) as they navigate an almost war torn Kuala Lumpur and reunite with their parents.

The other book I’m reading is The Colony​ by Audrey Magee​ - it was longlisted for the Booker Prize last year and a range of my friends were raving about it. It’s written in an interesting prose-style which drew me in at first. It’s a little hard to follow at the start but quite easy and rhythmic once you get the hang of it.

I am also reading How To Loiter in a Turf War​ by Coco Solid​. I was given a copy of this beautiful pukapuka by Coco herself last year and it’s been sitting in my ‘to read’ pile all this time. The story follows a group of friends in Tāmaki Makaurau grappling with a changing society and gentrification. I love books set in New Zealand the most, it creates a really personal reading experience for me.

Of course my list is not complete without some poetry. My current read and obsession is a book called Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in her Head​ by Warsan Shire​, a Somali-British poet. I love poetry, but this particular collection speaks to me on a deeply personal level as a fellow Somali poet. Warsan is an expert at crafting stories and threading words together in ways that are unique and gripping.

supplied Nick Bollinger, author of Jumping Sundays.

Nick Bollinger

Acclaimed music critic, broadcaster and writer Nick Bollinger’s book Jumping Sundays: The Rise and Fall of the Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand is a finalist in the Illustrated Non-Fiction category.

What defines us as New Zealanders and what might music have to say about it? That’s what I’m thinking about this year as the Lilburn Research Fellow, and to get myself started I’ve been reading what others have written. Michael Brown​ and Samantha Owens​ gathered together some excellent and thought-provoking pieces in their 2017 collection Searches For Tradition​.

Back in the 70s, Greil Marcus​ changed everyone’s idea of what music writing could be with Mystery Train: Images of America in Rock ‘N’ Roll Music, a reflection on America and its myths, through the prism of a handful of rock’n’roll acts. That book remains a beacon, but his latest, Folk Music​, is just as good.

Purportedly a ‘Bob Dylan biography in seven songs’, it’s really a meditation on art and justice, with Dylan’s music humming in and out of the pages. The American/Belgian writer Lucy Sante​ mixes the personal and the poetic with razor-sharp cultural criticism. Her recent essay collection Maybe the People Would Be the Times​ samples her writing on movies, thrillers, graphic novelists, obscure doo-wop 45s, and a whole lot more.

Like most people who don’t read French, I was unaware of the brilliance of Annie Ernaux​ until she won the Nobel Prize last year and translations of her books started to appear everywhere. The Years​ is not a memoir in the usual sense, but rather a continuous reel of images, that slides telescopically between personal and collective experience as it traces the writer’s journey from childhood to old age.

And I’ve recently finished Eleanor Catton’s Birnham Wood: a real page-turner set in a scarily familiar dystopia. I can’t wait to discuss it with my youngest daughter, who is the same age as the book’s central protagonists and has just read it too.

Campbell Stonehouse Joanna Cho, a finalist for the Awards’ poetry category.

Joanna Cho

Joanna Cho’s collection People Person is a finalist for the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry.

I’ve just finished reading A Girl Returned​ by Donatella Di Pietrantonio​, translated from Italian by Ann Goldstein​. It’s the sumptuous Italy of the 70s, with sun, sea and food; paired with the joys and agony of being a kid. It’s one of those books that you have to put down every so often to sigh, but it’s really good. It has an unsentimental tone; rich, complex characters and questions that aren’t answered.

I’m also reading Hold Me Tight by Dr Sue Johnson​ andWhat Comes After Farce?​ by Hal Foster​. One of the puff quotes on the back sums it up best: “These essays, mostly on art (and culture and politics and violence and technology) read as one seamless and disturbing account of a catastrophic historical epoch: our own. Hal Foster offers no solace, but instead his deft and trenchant wisdom on how we got here.”

DMZ Colony by Don Mee Choi​. Poetry/oral histories/interviews/scans of handwritten notes and sketches/prose/ photos… Japanese occupation, American occupation, prison, torture.I’m up to the bit where the author tells the stories of eight girls who survived the Sancheong–Hamyang massacre​ during the Korean War.

Next, I need to start reading this comic series, Your Name​ by Makoto Shinkai​ and illustrated by Ranmaru Kotone​. My niece Yuri lent the first three to me so I can practise reading Korean. I love the movie adaptation; reading something I already know the story to is a good way to learn.

Ockham Book Awards winners are announced on May 17.