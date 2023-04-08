What makes a good book? A literary judge explains

John Mitchinson is this year’s international judge for the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, helping select the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction winner.

John Mitchinson knows a good book when he reads one. The publisher, writer and podcaster has dedicated his life to the written word, working for Waterstones and Orion before co-founding crowdfunded publisher Unbound and the supremely popular book podcast, Backlisted.

Mitchinson is also a man who is interested in interests, as evidenced by his founding role as head of research at cerebral trivia show QI.

So he is well-qualified to act as this year’s international judge for the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, helping select the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction winner.

Mitchinson, who lives in Oxfordshire, England but spent his teens in Aotearoa, tells Emma Day the recipe to a good read, as well as why the great novel will never die.

What is it about books that really captivates you?

It's a really intimate thing, reading. From the outside, you’re a person sitting holding a piece of cardboard. But you're somewhere completely different. It’s as close as we ever get to time travel.

If you make time to do it, it’s like almost nothing else in life. In general, books are amazing devices for reducing stress and for kindling a more creative and empathetic view of other people.

Is reading something that's being a bit generationally lost?

I try to resist that thinking because it's difficult to tell. Everybody is nervous about screens but it’s all about absorbing stories, however you take them. I’m very democratic, though I think there is no other experience like reading a book. It's not the same as watching a film or playing a game.

How do you decide what makes a good book?

With a writer who's a really good storyteller, you feel that even when they're pushing you into the unknown, you feel safe in their hands. Writers who are learning the craft, I often say the prose is a bit wobbly, you start to see the joins.

Almost all the books you get to judge have that ability to take you with them. You might not always enjoy every bit, but another rule I have is you obviously have to read to the end.

There are lots of books where things don't come into focus clearly until then. And, to be honest, a lot of the great books don't come to focus at all, you have to keep going back and each time more is revealed. Somebody who's got that confidence to get you through to the last page is really important.

So should you never give up with a book you're not enjoying?

Everybody says “I haven't got enough time”. But, believe me, it takes a lot more time to write it than to read it. Nobody writes a novel by accident, a lot of pain and late nights and anxiety has gone into making this thing. The least you can do is to give it six or seven hours to get to the end.

How true do you think the old adage that everyone's got one good book in them is?

It was Christopher Hitchens who said “and that's probably where it should stay”, a great line. I think humans are naturally storytellers. All of us can write, but not all of us can write to the degree of skill that will justify other people paying money for it.

I spend my life trying to find people who can do that, and it isn't easy. When you look over the last 400 years of the novel, really extraordinary masterpieces are pretty rare.

What do you think makes a good book judge?

I would say curiosity. But in the end, what you’re doing is ridiculous, right? How can one book be better than another book, in except that that's the point. What prizes are is a strange combination of a group of people with different tastes and backgrounds and interests, and a different group of books, and some strange chemistry.

As a publisher, what do you think is the single biggest issue facing the industry at the moment?

In order to have a healthy ecosystem you need lots of people and lots of good, new stuff being published. Independent publishing does supply a lot of the material that's taking things in new and interesting directions. But we're all struggling to make money. Amazon is such a massive toad over the whole industry and that has changed things.

But hey, the death of the book has been announced since the first was printed back in the 18th century. And here we are, there are more books being published in a greater range than ever before.

How often are you asked what your favourite book is?

Quite often. I usually say Great Expectations, because it did change the way I thought about reading. Every single page seemed to teach me something. I can't think of anything else human beings have created that does that, can you? However, I’m terrified of re-reading it in case that moment of magic is lost.

The Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction winner will be announced on May 17 at the Auckland Writers Festival.