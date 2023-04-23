Eleanor Catton on guilty pleasures, being a slow writer, and whether NZ is still home

Eleanor Catton is returning to NZ this May for a series of talks across the main centres.

About 45 minutes into our interview Eleanor Catton and I are both giggling.

Because, as she’s one of Aotearoa’s greatest literary exports, of course I want to know if, between reading Shakespeare and Jane Austen, and non-fiction books about psychopaths and 1980s adoption processes, whether she can divulge any secret reality TV or fast fiction indulgences.

Catton tells me that aside from the sitcom 30 Rock, every episode of which she’s watched multiple times including a binge during the UK’s lockdown, the answer is no. She can’t stand reality shows. But then she says, “Actually, speaking of guilty pleasures, I do love horror movies. This year I watched Barbarian, have you seen it?”

“No,” I say. “Are you into horrors?” Catton asks. “No,” I say again. And when others may have given up, Catton outlines the plot of Zach Cregger’s film about a woman who checks into accommodation, only to discover it’s already occupied.

“It’s raining... in a city she doesn’t know very well. There’s been a mistake, and it kind of goes from there.” Hmmm, lone woman murdered while travelling. Maybe not? “If you’re not into horror, maybe not.”

And then we’re both smirking.

Because Catton, as it turns out, has an infectious giggle, and the unusual, gracious habit of answering every question in what feels like a pretty honest and thoughtful way, a rarity in today’s pristine PR-practised world, the outcome being it feels like I’m talking to an old mate, and we’re just laughing about the world’s idiosyncrasies and ironies.

The only topic off limits at the outset is Catton’s daughter, her publicist says in advance. The acknowledgements section of her latest book, Birnam Wood, only refers to her by two initials.

In becoming a global literary star, is it strange to have traded in privacy, to then become some kind of expert but outside voice on how well we’re doing as a country? Catton laughs, and laughs, and says twice over, “Oh my god yes”.

Search Catton’s name, and you’re unlikely to find much about her life as a writer, but will be informed of her 2015 feud, if you can call it that, with then prime minister John Key who as good as told her to stay in her own lane, calling her a “fictionalised writer”, after she said his government wasn’t funding arts properly amid other, admittedly, scathing critiques. And let’s not forget – or shall we try? – broadcaster Sean Plunket’s “ungrateful hua” comment.

Says Catton, “It’s very strange to be asked your opinion about things a lot of the time. I think sometimes it can tempt you to express an opinion before you have one, because somebody has a microphone in front of you, and you’re on a pedestal, there’s an audience, and you’re expected to come up with something. I feel like I’ve not handled that well at various points of my life.

“Afterwards I’ll think, I said that, but it wasn’t really coming out of a place of great understanding, or deep thought. It was something I was coming up with because I was asked, and I formed the opinion on the spot. I feel very unsure about that [now], and I’m wanting to safeguard myself against that as much as I can. One of the attractions of living over here actually is I can be so anonymous.”

Catton has been living in the UK’s university city of Cambridge with her husband, poet Steven Toussaint, and their 2-year-old for several years. Do writers get recognised? If they do, surely she’d be one of them?

“It happened to me once, in Piccadilly station in central London. That was really exciting. He got to the turnstile and shouted, ‘great book!’. I felt great for about a month. I still feel good when I think about it.”

And then we’re both giggling again, over that image of a man shouting praise at her on the tube.

Eleanor Catton, pictured in 2013, when her second novel was published to critical acclaim.

Catton is 37, born in Canada but raised in New Zealand. She wrote her first novel, The Rehearsal, about a teacher’s affair with a student, aged 23. She became the youngest Man Booker Award winner aged 28, for her 2013 tome – written when she was 25 – The Luminaries, a beautiful but notoriously dense read about an 1860s goldminer in Hokitika; a complex story about the goldfields, unsolved crimes, and the zodiac.

Her newest book, Birnam Wood, published in February, is also set in New Zealand, in the fictionalised national park of Korowai, where a group of environmental activists collide with a surveillance-obsessed tech billionaire who has undertones of a Peter Thiel or Kim Dotcom type but which Catton says isn’t based on any one person (she’s read Thiel’s biography, though).

It’s a fast, gripping, even funny read, told from various and at times conflicting viewpoints of several main characters, many of whom feel unlikeable. There are totally relevant themes of governmental conspiracy, disgust with the rich, naivety about the creep of surveillance and technology, interwoven with just a very real feeling of, well, New Zealand.

And yet the germ of the idea took hold way back in 2015. Catton had been touring with The Luminaries, therefore not really thinking about another novel, but during a short residency in Amsterdam encountered a youth activist movement against one of the local universities.

She’d become aware of it because cobblestones were being ripped up by jackhammers outside her flat, plastic barricades preventing easy pathway. Catton was told the university and the city’s council had conspired to fast-track these construction projects, to prevent the young people from assembling.

Chris Skelton Eleanor Catton became a literary sensation after The Luminaries won the Man Booker Prize in 2013. (Pictured, Unity Books staff L-R Dylan Sherwood, Todd Atticus, Alex Mitcalf Wilson and Genevieve Parkes.

“My curiosity was really piqued by that. At that time I’d had this fairly unpleasant run-in with political figures in New Zealand, and [so] I was interested in the idea of a city council colluding with a university in order to shut down young people. It struck a chord.”

In solidarity with the protesters a bookstore downstairs packed its shelves with protest literature, Catton says, “All sorts of stuff, from the Orange Revolution to the civil rights movement in the US, manuals for what to do if you’re wrongfully arrested and manifestos. It was such a treasure trove.”

Catton was hooked.

“I bought about 50 books and started reading my way through this stack, not knowing what I was going to find. I wanted to follow my nose a little bit. Out of all that reading came the shape of [Birnam Wood].”

She sold the pitch in 2017, the title the same as it is now, but that’s about the only surviving relic. Recently Catton rediscovered the original 12-page plot summary she’d shared with her agent and was “just appalled by how atrocious it is. It’s funny how differently things turned out.”

Living in England, writing for a global audience, from the very beginning she wondered how much of the vernacular, the New Zealand culture, would land with international readers. She consciously avoided some language.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Eleanor Catton,, pictured in 2009, when The Rehearsal became a finalist in the Montana NZ Book Awards.

Most unknowing people would pronounce ‘bach’ as ‘barch’, for example, so she abandoned the descriptor, realising a workaround like a character explaining how it’s pronounced would simply be tedious. But she did keep a conversation early on in the story about lifestyle blocks.

“I had not realised it’s a very Kiwi expression, but apparently it's very confusing​ – people imagine a block of flats, not a block of land.” But the reference was linked to a joke that Catton was attached to, and so she kept it.

“Sometimes if a reader doesn’t know exactly what [the characters] are talking about, it works to your advantage. You want a bit of authenticity. You don’t really want to hold people’s hands too much. When you are explaining your own symbolism, it can just patronise the reader.”

She deliberately named the setting Korowai, Kiwis would understand that as a cloak – the story is imbued with Macbeth-ean themes. And also, “I wanted to use a Māori word, to highlight the total absence of Māori voices in the book, and to kind of point out that … there is another perspective here, another kind of ownership here that is not being contended with at all.”

She didn’t properly start writing the book until 2020, by which time lockdowns were part of life. Catton admits she breezed past the original deadline – she likes to let ideas sit for a long time. Her editors were fed chunks from time to time and Catton says, believably, she invites “any sort of reaction that you can learn from an early intelligent reader. I’ve never been the kind of writer who delivers an entire manuscript and says, let’s start editing, I prefer people by my side.”

Of the percolating, thinking, editing process: “I’ve come to believe that, behind every bad idea does lurk a good idea. You have to just have a strong enough stomach to tolerate your own bad ideas long enough.

“I think one of the most important skills to learn as a writer, is to understand what your bad habits are...when you’re just kind of stuck in a groove, not pushing the story along or serving the readers’ interests.” Catton admits, generously, an editor’s axe is painful, “...when people point out [what not’s working] to you, but you haven’t got there emotionally.”

Writing The Luminaries, Catton had produced up to 2000 words daily, but with Birnam Wood, 500 words a day came together “really slowly”.

Catton’s not a morning person – she seems staggered and grateful I’ve risen for an 8am interview – and so she starts writing about 9 or 10am, takes occasional reading breaks, then emerges from her office at the day’s end “in the blackest mood, or dancing down the stairs. It’s usually one or the other”.

Part way through writing she had a baby, and found herself completely disinterested in writing, more obsessed with her daughter. “That was unexpected to me in a weird way. I expected I would find it difficult because I had new responsibilities, but I also didn’t want to be apart from her. I found her so interesting, watching her face, watching her sleep.”

Catton visited New Zealand for Birnam Wood’s launch earlier this year, her first return since the pandemic, and is back again in May for various speaking engagements. She’ll return to a number one NZ bestseller, with local publisher Te Herenga Waka University Press already reprinting.

Ebony Lamb/Stuff Eleanor Catton says she found her relationship with New Zealand changed during the pandemic.

In the meantime, Catton is working on a fourth novel, unguardedly describing a psychological thriller about a newly bitterly-divorced woman who encounters a woman her husband had told her was dead. “She doesn't know why he has lied to her. She decides to pursue her.”

She’s conflicted about whether the pandemic will ever feature in her stories. And she’s pragmatic about whether New Zealand will continue to, either. I’ve asked her if Cambridge is home for her now. She stumbles, pauses, just a bit, as she reflects that being locked out of the country during the pandemic years was an emotional hurdle.

“It really changed my relationship to New Zealand actually, it made New Zealand feel much further away than it had before, and actually, much more unappealing. I suppose a lot of that is just changing expectations, with international travel. We used to do it and not really blink. But it’s starting to feel like a choice you make that has a measurable impact, and you kind of have to justify it.

“The idea of dividing time between a country like NZ and a country on the other side of the world doesn’t really feel like it’s on the cards any more. For me it feels like… I don’t know. It’s funny though, I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to write a book that isn’t connected to New Zealand in some way, because I feel so formed by it as a country. [But] I wonder if I’m going to reach a point where I could no longer write about contemporary New Zealand having not lived there any more.”

