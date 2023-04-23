What I'm Reading: Alice Te Punga Somerville
Alice Te Punga Somerville (Te Āti Awa, Taranaki) is a scholar, poet and irredentist. She researches and teaches Māori, Pacific and Indigenous texts in order to centre Indigenous expansiveness and de-centre colonialism. Her poetry collection Always Italicise: How to write while colonised (Auckland University Press) is a finalist in the 2023 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry.
Working in an English department makes a blurry line between ‘work reading’ and ‘reading for me’; it’s crunch time of semester over here and when I’m overstretched I tend towards poetry, self-help and magazines. As a māmā, I read books for tamariki every day too, but these are books I’m currently holding – or hearing – for me:
Because I have a five-year-old: Poipoia Ngā Tamariki: Māori proverbial sayings related to nurturing children. Wisdom, perspective and knowledge from the contexts that matter the most to me – what’s not to cherish about this book? It’s literally on the bedside table.
Because I have a kitchen (or do I?): I’m skimming through Kendra Adachi’s The Lazy Genius Kitchen, ever hopeful that this Vancouver open plan apartment can feel less like we’re constantly surrounded by pots and pans.
Because this term at the University of British Columbia I’m teaching a first year literature class full of students reckoning with how migration, empire, racism, language, climate change and family have shaped their own lives: I have been re-reading (and re-loving) the extraordinary Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner’s delicate but heavy collection Iep Jāltok: Poems From A Marshallese Daughter.
Because I’m exhausted: Rest is Resistance (Tricia Hersey) is for people who roll our eyes at ‘look after #1’ or ‘just have a bubble bath’ but respond to ‘stop turning your body over to capitalism.’ My dilemma: taking advice about rest really slows the time it takes to finish the book!
Finally, being far from Aotearoa, I’m self-medicating with Ngā Kete Mātauranga: Māori scholars at the research interface. The chapters are personal, diverse, heart-wrenching, thought-provoking and inspiring. The luscious print book is on my office coffee table but the audiobook (with chapters read by the authors) feels like I’m popping into an all-day every-day Māori Nerd Hui #bliss