What I'm Reading: Alice Te Punga Somerville

Poet Alice Te Punga Somerville is living in Canada. Her book of poems, Always Italicise, is a finalist in the Ockham Book Awards.

Alice Te Punga Somerville (Te Āti Awa, Taranaki) is a scholar, poet and irredentist. She researches and teaches Māori, Pacific and Indigenous texts in order to centre Indigenous expansiveness and de-centre colonialism. Her poetry collection Always Italicise: How to write while colonised (Auckland University Press) is a finalist in the 2023 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry.

Working in an English department makes a blurry line between ‘work reading’ and ‘reading for me’; it’s crunch time of semester over here and when I’m overstretched I tend towards poetry, self-help and magazines. As a māmā, I read books for tamariki every day too, but these are books I’m currently holding – or hearing – for me:

Because I have a five-year-old: Poipoia Ngā Tamariki: Māori proverbial sayings related to nurturing children. Wisdom, perspective and knowledge from the contexts that matter the most to me – what’s not to cherish about this book? It’s literally on the bedside table.

Because I have a kitchen (or do I?): I’m skimming through Kendra Adachi’s​ The Lazy Genius Kitchen​, ever hopeful that this Vancouver open plan apartment can feel less like we’re constantly surrounded by pots and pans.

Because this term at the University of British Columbia I’m teaching a first year literature class full of students reckoning with how migration, empire, racism, language, climate change and family have shaped their own lives: I have been re-reading (and re-loving) the extraordinary Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner’s​ delicate but heavy collection Iep Jāltok: Poems From A Marshallese Daughter​.

Because I’m exhausted: Rest is Resistance​ (Tricia Hersey) is for people who roll our eyes at ‘look after #1’ or ‘just have a bubble bath’ but respond to ‘stop turning your body over to capitalism.’ My dilemma: taking advice about rest really slows the time it takes to finish the book!

Finally, being far from Aotearoa, I’m self-medicating with Ngā Kete Mātauranga: Māori scholars at the research interface​. The chapters are personal, diverse, heart-wrenching, thought-provoking and inspiring. The luscious print book is on my office coffee table but the audiobook (with chapters read by the authors) feels like I’m popping into an all-day every-day Māori Nerd Hui #bliss