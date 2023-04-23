Important reading and writing questions for Alie Benge

Alie Benge’s first book, Ithaca (Te Herenga Waka University Press RRP $35), is a series of personal essays. Benge spent her early childhood in Ethiopia with her Christian missionary family, and from 1999 to 2012 lived in Australia, where she served in the army. Benge won the Landfall Essay Competition in 2017, and in 2018 gained an MA in Creative Writing from the Institute of Modern Letters at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington. Her work has been published in The Spinoff, Takahē Turbine | Kapohau and elsewhere.

This is your first book - tell us about it.

It's a collection of essays about love and home. It's written in a memoir-like chronological order so the two concepts run parallel in my attempt to understand them, before fusing together. It ends in a very different place from where it begins. It's about good love, bad love, not being in love, dating in a pandemic, family, travel, and what it means to be at home.

READ MORE:

* Max Rashbrooke: Forestry slash a perfect emblem of modern capitalism’s failings

* Q&A: Taranaki writer Emma Hislop talks about her new book

* How I Write - Noelle McCarthy



Ithaca has rave reviews by Elizabeth Knox and Rose Lu, what local or international writers have inspired you?

Elizabeth Knox is a writing hero of mine, so I was chuffed with her review. Ashleigh Young's essays have a wonderful sense of irony; a sort of head-down, shoe-shuffling energy that's so good and so Kiwi. Nina Mingya Powles​ is not just an inspiration for my writing, but also for how to notice. Her poems and essays are filled with small delights, like the steam above a bowl of rice. Marian Keyes for the way she can blend light and dark. Colm Tóibín​ and Sebastian Barry​ for the way they get every sentence just perfect. And of course, always, always Anne Carson​ for writing so lyrical and expansive that it almost doesn't make sense.

You write about searching and longing for a sense of place. Tell us about your connections to NZ, Ethiopia and Australia and how they influenced your writing.

I've lived in New Zealand three separate times. My parents moved us to Ethiopia as kids just as the civil war was winding down. I grew up mostly in Australia and moved back to NZ as an adult and my whole family eventually followed me back, then I left again and moved to London a month ago.

The influence of all this is a sense of confusion, or of missing something that everyone else seems to have: shared cultural markers and memories, a feeling of national identity. There's no country that I feel fully a part of, though I'd like most to be part of NZ.

The essays in Ithaca are an attempt to work out what creates that feeling of belonging somewhere - if your childhood happened across three countries, which one is yours? Even after writing a whole book, I don't think I've figured that out.