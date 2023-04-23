Rose Lu: The author, software developer who wants to be queen bee

“A queen bee in a hive. I find it fascinating the way the bee culture is structured into a matriarchy. I would like to see what it’s like to live in that society. It sounds so cut-throat,” says Rose Lu.

Rose Lu, 33, is a Wellington author and software developer. Her book All Who Live on Islands is a series of autobiographical essays sharing her experience of growing up as a Chinese person in New Zealand.

In 2018, she won the Creative Nonfiction Prize at the International Institute of Modern Letters. She has a bachelor's degree in mechatronics engineering from University of Canterbury and a master's degree in creative writing from Victoria University of Wellington.

In her spare time, she likes rock climbing. She will feature at the Auckland Writers Festival.

READ MORE:

* How I write: Bee Dawson

* A quick chat with... Tayi Tibble

* Rose Lu providing a fresh voice for contemporary immigrants



I wish, 10 years ago I’d known…

That you could have a career as a writer. I grew up in Whanganui and moved to Christchurch to study and I had no exposure to the idea that writing could even be a career. My parents were classic immigrant parents who took no notice of success beyond being a doctor, lawyer or accountant.

I was 23 when I moved to Wellington and that was when I met other writers. Until then, I had no idea there were such things as creative writing schools. I didn’t start writing until I was 26 and that was after I went travelling and began writing to friends.

I wish I could swap lives with…

A queen bee in a hive. I find it fascinating the way the bee culture is structured into a matriarchy. I would like to see what it’s like to live in that society. It sounds so cut-throat.

The queen bee’s role is to create more bees and she gets fed the best royal jelly. There is only room for one queen bee in a hive so if a new one hatches, she ends up getting killed by the new queen bee. In human society, there’s so much attraction to the idea of falling in love and meeting your soulmate but in animal society, it’s so purely about reproduction and keeping the species alive.

I wish, every day I could eat…

Sweet baked treats such as a pain au chocolat from Baker Gramercy, or the tiramisu cake my friend made for me for my birthday. I love to cook and I always have rice, eggs and peanuts in every meal. I make a lot of Chinese, Indian and Korean food. But I’m more of a cook than a baker.

The noise I wish I could never hear again…

Phone notifications. My phone is always on silent because I can’t handle the beeps. I don’t like feeling like I’m always at work.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with…

My maternal grandparents, but 15 years ago. I grew up with my grandparents and they helped raise me - my grandmother, Sulan Lu, is now 84 and she lives with my parents in Auckland.

My grandfather, Hanlang Yang, was 85 when he passed away last year. He had dementia. It would be nice to spend time with them back before they began ageing. The thing is their ageing crept up really quickly. When I was a child, we used to play a lot of cards together and we went for walks around the neighbourhood.

My grandfather was a farmer in China so when I was about 10, we would go to the duck pond and he would feed the ducks and he would joke to me that he would catch a duck and we would eat it for dinner. He would really wind me up!

I wish I could live in…

Taipei, Taiwan. It’s a very cool city not dissimilar to Wellington with hills and bush everywhere. But it is much bigger and densely populated with lots of food, art and culture. I’ve been there three times - the last was in 2018, when I stayed with a diplomat friend. A fringe festival was on and I got to watch an amazing dance performance in an old temple in the mountains on the outskirts of Taipei.

I wish New Zealand was more…

Confident about its identity. We have a few markers about what it means to be a New Zealander but they tend to be Pākehā ones. We don’t have the diversity and contradictory nature of identity like other countries.

New Zealand can be quite singular in the way it thinks about itself so its identity can be hard to shift, especially because we are a younger nation. As New Zealanders, we tend to go outside the country to find out what it means to be a New Zealander, but I would like this inquiry to happen while we are here.

Quick shots:

Novel/short story

Summer/winter

Bookshop/library

Computer/pen

Cook/garden

Home/travel

Kindle/hard copy

Company/alone time

New book/old favourite

TV series/cinema

Night out/night in

Lark/owl

Arts festival/writers festival

Say it/think it